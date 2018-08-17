Russian Scientists to Present Unmanned Helicopter at Army-2018

KRASNOYARSK (Sputnik) - Scientists from Russia's Siberian Federal University (SibFU), jointly with Zhukovsky – Gagarin Air Force Academy, will showcase an unmanned helicopter equipped with a radio station capable of working both in the mountains and in the city at the Army-2018 defense industry forum, SibFU press service said.

"Scientists… will present an experimental prototype of an unmanned helicopter. The model is equipped with goniometric navigation equipment for flight support and an autonomous navigation system with various modes, which was developed by our scientists. The radio station can provide both multi-position and single-position determination of the coordinates of land-based sources of radio emissions in a wide operating frequency range even in difficult natural and geographical conditions," the press service said.

The reconnaissance radio station can operate up to five hours without recharging and transmit data for a distance of up to 30 miles with high accuracy.

The Army-2018 forum, organized by the Russian Defense Ministry, is an exhibition of military equipment, weapons, and technology developed for security agencies and armed forces. The forum is also a venue for outdoor demonstrations and meetings with foreign delegations. According to the forum's official website, a total of 1,200 exhibitors from 14 countries will take part in the event this year.