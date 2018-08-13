Register
13 August 2018
    In this Aug. 23, 2015 file photo, Chinese Mi-8 military helicopters and J-16 fighter jets fly over central Beijing during a rehearsal for a large military parade.

    Destination Taiwan? J-16 Fighters Join Chinese Air Force

    © AP Photo / Ng Han Guan, File
    Military & Intelligence
    A new squadron of J-16 fighter aircraft has joined the People’s Liberation Army Air Force as part of possible operations against Taiwan, according to the South China Morning Post.

    The J-16 is a two-seat, twin-engine electronic warfare aircraft that China considers to be a generation 4.5 jet. "Before the J-16, the [People's Liberation Army] has had to rely on a limited number of Russian-built Su-30s, whereas the indigenous J-10 lacks the range and payload to qualify as a true deep-strike fighter," Collin Koh of the S Rajaratnam School of International Studies at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore told SCMP August 12.

    "In the past, the PLA-Air Force's combat division has been characterised more as a defensive arm, with limited range and offensive capabilities, confined mainly to its immediate region and territory," Koh said.

    New J-16 Fighters Enter China’s Air Fleet

    "The J-16 will push the envelope further," he added.

    "The J-16 has surely been primarily developed for assaults on Taiwan," Antony Wong Don, a military analyst, told SCMP on August 4.

    On August 4, the outlet reported that the J-16 aircraft had conducted exercises at an unknown location and that they'd soon be inducted into the Chinese air force. On August 12, an unknown number of the aircraft joined the force, according to the Hong Kong-based newspaper.

    In 2015, viral photos emerged of a yet-to-be-unveiled Chinese fighter jet, leading to admiration and fear, according to Zee News. Three years later, that aircraft has entered service.

    Tags:
    J-16 fighter jet, PLA Air Force, Taiwan, China
