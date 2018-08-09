Pence Reminds US Congress About Trump's Call for $8Bln on Space Security System

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Vice President Mike Pence in a speech at the Pentagon on Thursday renewed President Donald Trump's call for Congress to allocate an additional $8 billion over five years for the country's space security system.

"Today we renew the president’s call on the Congress of the United States to invest an additional $8 billion in our space security system over the next 5 years," Pence said.

The US Vice President went on saying that the president's administration has begun working with the Congress to create such force by 2020.

"Our administration will soon take action to implement these recommendations with the objective of establishing the United States Department of the Space Force by the year 2020," Pence said. "Our administration is already working with leaders in the Congress to do just that."

The statement by Pence echoes the order made in mid-June by US President Donald Trump to the country's Department of Defense to create the Space Force as the sixth branch of the US Armed Forces. As the US president specified, the goal of this force is to outpace such nations as China and Russia.

Following this order, at the end of June, the US House of Representatives has passed the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for the Fiscal Year 2019, which particularly stipulates "the development and deployment of persistent space-based sensor architecture" by the end of 2022 to ensure the effectiveness of the country's missile defenses.

Reacting to this move, the Russian Foreign Ministry warned that "a military confrontation in space may be as dangerous as the nuclear arms race set off by Washington in the middle of the last century", slamming the US military space program as "adventurism" that may have "the most negative impact on the state of international security".

Pentagon's Report About US Space Command

Simultaneously, the Pentagon outlined in their report the major priorities of the US Space Command.

"US Space Command priorities will include: designing and executing a full range of joint space training and exercises, with focused support to the Asia Pacific Security Initiative and the European Deterrence Initiative," the report said.

The document revealed that the US Space Operations Force will prioritize development of the world’s best space operations.

"The Space Operations Force will: Develop the world’s best space operations, intelligence, engineering, science, acquisition, cyber personnel and present them to COCOMs [combatant commands]," the report said. "Be prepared to deploy teams of space experts to US European Command and US Indo-Pacific Command no later than summer of 2019."