Register
22:47 GMT +308 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Groom Lake and Papoose Lake, both in the Nevada Test and Training Range. Groom Lake is also in Area 51. Note that some of the lines you see beside Groom lake are among the longest runways on Earth.

    Fly the Secret Skies! Airline That Serves Area 51 Seeking Tight-Lipped Pilots

    © Flickr/ Doc Searls
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The airliner Janet Air is looking to hire a pilot. What’s the big deal? Never heard of Janet before? That’s because it only services a handful of destinations, and you can’t buy tickets to them. The airline flies to top secret US military test sites in the country’s southwestern deserts, including the notorious Area 51.

    Janet, reputed to stand for "Just Another Non-Existent Terminal," operates a handful of Boeing 737-600 jets out of a private, secure air terminal at Las Vegas airport. The jets have no tail markings and no logos, each sporting only a big red stripe down the side of its white body.

    UFO
    CC0
    Space Invaders: WATCH Alleged UFO Battle Near US' Classified Area 51

    If you have Top Secret clearance and know how to refrain from asking too many questions — and fly a plane — this job may be for you. Task & Purpose reported the average salary of a pilot for AECOM, Janet Air's parent firm, was $80,454 per year.

    Janet's purpose is to constantly shuttle back and forth scientists and other personnel from a handful of US military installations. Officially, most flights go to the Tonopah Test Range in the Nevada desert, but according to flight trackers, where they really go once they're off civilian radars is Groom Lake, home to the infamous Area 51 site, the National Post reported.

    What goes on at Area 51? Nobody really knows; it's among the most secure and private installations on the planet. Of course, rumors abound: top secret test aircraft, evidence of aliens having visited Earth, time travel equipment, you name it.

    This photograph, taken during a 1957 U-2 flight, shows a missile launch pad in Nevada's Area 51.
    CIA
    This photograph, taken during a 1957 U-2 flight, shows a missile launch pad in Nevada's Area 51.

    Long rumored not to be real, only in 2013 was Area 51's existence confirmed by the US government, when a 1992 history of the U-2 spy plane — which not only mentioned Area 51, but actually placed it on the map — was declassified, Sputnik reported at the time. However, the facility's general location — in southern Nevada north of Las Vegas — can be easily ascertained by the very strict airspace control surrounding it and other installations. In the same area is the Nevada Test Site, where the US detonated hundreds of nuclear bombs during experiments and weapons tests between 1951 and 1963.

    Officially, "the range is used for the testing of technologies and systems and training for operations critical to the effectiveness of US military forces and the security of the United States," according to a US Air Force spokesperson who gave a statement to Task & Purpose.

    The Navy test craft, Sea Shadow, performs in the Sea and Air Parade held as part of Fleet Week San Diego 2005
    © Photo : Public Domain / U.S. Navy
    From J-20 to Status-6: Top 5 Secret Military Projects That Were Accidentally Leaked

    "Some specific activities and operations, both past and present, remain classified and cannot be discussed," said Air Combat Command spokesperson Col. Todd Vician.

    According to Jalopnik, other destinations at which the red-striped airline has been spotted include Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, approximately 150 miles north of Los Angeles, California, which serves as the US Navy's RDT&E (Research, Development, Test & Evaluation) range; Plant 42 in Palmdale, California, the location of Lockheed Martin's Skunk Works advanced projects division, where the US developed stealth technology; and Edwards Air Force Base, a vast complex including a test pilot school and space flight center, where many of the Space Shuttle landings occurred.

    Related:

    ‘Retired’ US Nighthawks Conduct Mystery Mission Near Area 51 (VIDEO)
    Space Invaders: WATCH Alleged UFO Battle Near US' Classified Area 51
    WATCH: UFO Enthusiasts Record Sonic Booms, ‘Wild Activity' Near Nevada's Area 51
    Never Mind Area 51, Here's Building 8: Facebook Developing Mind-Reading Tech
    Area 51: Bikers Held at Gunpoint at ‘Secret Back Gate’ (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    Flights, job offer, pilot, top-secret, Airline, Area 51, Nevada
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Клюквенное сердце
    Winners of the 2018 Stenin Press Photo Contest
    Worthy Exchange
    Honeytrap
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse