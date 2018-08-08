US Defense Chief Mattis on Russian Subs in N Atlantic: 'Not Concerned About It'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is not concerned in the spike of Russian submarine activity in the North Atlantic Ocean, US Defense Secretary James Mattis told reporters.

"We watch all submarine activity, not concerned about it," Mattis said on Tuesday when asked about Russian submarine activity spiking in the North Atlantic Ocean.

Mattis said the Defense Department always keeps an eye on foreign submarines at sea but did not elaborate.

According to media reports, Chinese navy ships and Russian submarines have increased their activity in the North Atlantic Ocean. The Russian submarines are speculated to be attempting to interfere in underwater communications between North America and Europe.

READ MORE: Russian Submarine Conducts Salvo-Launch of 4 Ballistic Missiles for 1st Time

Previous month, a report suggested that USS Harry Truman aircraft carrier deployed to Atlantic waters from the Mediterranean Sea allegedly as a response to the reported increasing prevalence of Russian submarines off the United States’ east coast.