Register
01:05 GMT +305 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A U.S. F-22 Raptor performs during the Dubai Air Show, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Nov. 13, 2017.

    How Does China’s Stealth ‘Weilong’ J-20 Warcraft Stack Up to the US F-22 Raptor?

    © AP Photo / Kamran Jebreili
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    China’s new J-20, nicknamed ‘Weilong,’ is one of the world’s most advanced fighter jets. But how does it compare to the American F-22 Raptor? Let’s find out.

    In July, the People's Liberation (PLA) Army Air Force, China's aerial warfare service branch, released a video of J-20 nighttime training exercises. The warplane was developed by Chengdu Aerospace and first entered service in 2017. The US F-22 Raptor, which first entered service in 2005, was developed by Lockheed Martin to be used by the US Air Force, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported. 

    American soldiers are seen during NATO Saber Strike military exercises on June 16, 2017 in Orzysz, Poland
    © AFP 2018 /
    Why is Poland Hosting a US Military Base 'Not the Best' Option?

    The two planes, both made of advance-alloy materials and weighing some 19,000 kg, are sized similarly. The J-20 is 20.3 meters long and has a 12.9 meter wingspan while the F-22 is 19 meters long and has a 13.6 meter wingspan. However, the J-20's loaded weight is heavier, at around 32,000 kg compared to the F-22's 29,000 kg. The US plane can take off with a maximum weight of 38,000 kg, slightly more more the J-20.

    Both planes have a maximum speed faster than the speed of sound at 2,470 kilometers per hour. The F-22 has a shorter combat radius of 800 kilometers, while the J-20 has a combat radius of some 1,100 kilometers thanks to a large internal fuel tank, the SCMP reported.

    The F-22 features afterburning turbofan G199-PW-100 engines that include vectoring nozzles which allow the US warplane to carry out maneuvers at speeds above the speed of sound. China did not develop advanced turbofan engines due to production delays, but the J-20 is expected to include a new WS-15 engine next year, will which greatly improve the plane's maneuverability and stealth capacity.

    While the J-20's frontal and side stealth capacities are said to be superb, it is believed to be more susceptible to radar from the rear — in comparison to the F-22.

    The fighters carry their weapons in internal bats. The J-20 can hold up to six air-to-air missiles and hold longer range missiles or an LS-6 precision-guided bomb. The F-22 can carry eight short or medium-range air-to-air or air-to-ground missiles in addition to an M61 Vulcan gun and four under-wing drop tank points. 

    In this undated photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, a carrier-borne J-15 fighter jet lands on China's first aircraft carrier, the Liaoning
    © AP Photo / Xinhua, Zha Chunming
    China's Workhorse J-15 Fighter Jet Still Alive and Kicking – Specialist

    Both fighters have highly-integrated avionics and sensor equipment that include low-observative, active electronically-scanned array (AESA) technology that can detect multiple targets under all weather conditions.

    There is, however, a significant difference in cost, as each F-22 costs about $399 million, and each J-20 is reported to cost between $100-110 million.

    Military pundits assert that while the two fighters are comparable in design and performance, the F-22 is slightly superior due to its advanced engine, although, with the addition of the new Chinese WS-15 turbofan, power parity may not be far off.

    Related:

    Meteor Reportedly Explodes Over US Air Base, Military Keeps Silence
    Polish Military Injures US Soldiers in Street Fight
    Around 890,000 Refugees to Return to Syria in Coming Months - Russian Military
    Two Israeli Reconnaissance Drones Shot Down Over Damascus - Syrian Military
    Jordan's Military Kills Daesh Terrorists Attempting to Cross Border From Syria
    Tags:
    stealth aircraft, alloys, fighter aircraft, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Golden Bridge Cau Vang in Vietnam Held by Giant Concrete Hands
    Golden Bridge Cau Vang in Vietnam Held by Giant Concrete Hands
    Alternative Facts Meet Grocery Fraud
    Alternative Facts Meet Grocery Fraud
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse