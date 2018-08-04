WATCH China Test-Launch Sky Star-2 Hypersonic Waverider Vehicle

A video of Sky Star-2's testing, conducted Friday by the China Academy of Aerospace Aerodynamics in China's northwest, has emerged online, with the hypersonic vehicle said to have successfully separated from its launch vehicle and engaged in high-altitude maneuvering during its ten minute flight.
CAAA successfully test flew waverider hypersonic flight vehicle 星空/Sky star-2 in the northwest test range on Friday morning, the rocket completed active phase turning, stage/fairing separation, flight vehicle autonomous flight and high maneuvering turning in 10 minutes' flight. pic.twitter.com/LhR3OrJuRy— dafeng cao (@dafengcao) August 3, 2018
Online military magazine Defense Blog has published more detailed photos of the hypersonic systems's launch vehicle.
Earlier this week, strategic weapons experts spotted what they believed to be testing of the CH-AS-X-13, a new Chinese two-stage solid-fuel ballistic missile with a 3,000 km range.
All comments
Show new comments (0)