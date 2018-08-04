Register
15:15 GMT +304 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    10-kg Rotary Wing (Helicopter) Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (RUAV)

    India Tastes Success in Developing Indigenous Rotary Wing UAV

    © Photo : Hindustan Aeronautics Limited
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The test flight lasted for about ten minutes, during which the aircraft demonstrated various capabilities like attitude control, attitude hold mode, position control, autonomous hover and low-speed flight, maneuvering forward, backward and sideways.

    India's Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has successfully demonstrated a 10Kg rotary wing unmanned aerial vehicle (RUAV) in Bangalore. The two-stroke petrol engine RUAV has a payload capability of 2.5kg, including a live streaming video camera, and can fly up to 8-10 kilometers in one hour before needing to stop.

    "With this demo, HAL's Rotary Wing R&D Centre is well poised to employ its skills and capabilities to undertake the development of Rotary UAVs of higher weight classes, with weapons as payloads," T Suvarna Raju, CMD-HAL said in a statement.

    READ MORE: Maiden Test of India’s Next Gen SFDR Air to Air Missile Successful

    The RUAV was developed in association with IIT Kanpur and is the first outcome of state-owned HAL's partnerships with academia.

    Indian army drone
    © AFP 2018 / Tauseef MUSTAFA
    New Delhi Expects Drone Industry Will Boost India's Development
    Separately, HAL has been trying to develop an unmanned version of the Chetak helicopter, for which it had teamed up with Israel Aerospace Industry, but failed miserably.

    In February 2017, HAL once again invited global firms to join hands to start the project afresh wherein the global partner will share its expertise to develop an automatic flight control system for the conversion of a 2-ton class helicopter into an unmanned aircraft.

    The Indian Navy plans to induct strategic unmanned systems, including a fleet of high-altitude long-endurance (HALE) maritime UAVs as well as rotary-wing tactical UAS.

    READ MORE: India, China Resume Maritime Dialogue Amid Perceived Tussle in Indian Ocean

    In some ways, the growing propensity of navies to turn to autonomous operations is a reflection of the growing tensions in the Asia-Pacific. The unprecedented rise in surveillance platforms deployed in the South China Sea, particularly China's deployment of high-tech drones, such as the Harbin BZK-005, has reinforced a perception in New Delhi that China's future military operations will focus on dominating Asia's littorals.

    Related:

    Russian Air Force in Syria Destroys UAV Launched Toward Hmeymim Base
    Hmeymim Air Defenses Shoot Down Militant UAV in Syria - Russian MoD
    IDF Claims Downed Iranian UAV "Armed With Explosives" Tasked to Attack Israel
    How About This, Elon Musk?: Russian Postal Service's UAV Crashes on 1st Flight
    Tags:
    unmanned aerial vehicle, advanced capabilities, replacement, development, helicopter, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Indian navy, India, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: July 28 - August 3
    This Week in Pictures: July 28 - August 3
    Alternative Facts Meet Grocery Fraud
    Alternative Facts Meet Grocery Fraud
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse