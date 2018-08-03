Register
21:44 GMT +303 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A Polish soldier stands near US and Poland's national flags and a NATO flag in Swidwin, northern west Poland, April 23, 2014

    Polish Military Injures US Soldiers in Street Fight

    © REUTERS / Kacper Pempel
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    350

    One of the soldiers has reportedly remained hospitalized in a serious condition since July 22, when the fight took place in front of a bar in the town of Zlocieniec in the province of West Pomerania. The other injured soldier has already re-joined his unit.

    A court in the Polish city of Szczecin has already sent a Polish soldier suspected of beating two US servicemen to jail for three months, as the local outlet Wpost has reported. He faces eight years in prison.

    As spokesman for the District Prosecutor's Office in Szczecin, whose military department investigates the case,  Malgorzata Wojciechowicz has told the media, that during the fight one of them sustained serious injuries, while the other was only slightly harmed.  However, the official has declined to give any further details, so as not to interfere with the ongoing investigation.

    Only the Pole has been arrested so far.  As Radio Szczecin reports, one of the US soldiers remains  hospitalized in a serious condition, while his fellow trooper has re-joined the unit shortly after the brawl. According to the outlet, the street fight between the soldiers, all of them on duty, took place on Sunday, July 22 in the town of Zlocieniec in West Pomerania. What caused the conflict has not been determined.

    READ MORE: Former Commander of US Army in Europe Warns Against Permanent US Base in Poland

    As the local newspaper "Wyborcza" reported, the US soldiers came from the training ground in the town of  Drawsko Pomorskie, where the US stationed  its rotational forces in Eastern Europe to counter Russia. The town at the German border hosts a Polish tank base, where the US is now building new offices and support facilities, according to Stars and Stripes, a publication for the troops. The improvements are expected to more than double the number of soldiers the base can station.

    The Poland-US alignment has been growing over the years. Warsaw has branded military cooperation with the US as a guarantee of the country’s security. Bilateral relations recently reached another high point after Poland signed a deal to purchase US Patriot missile defense system for $4.75 billion this March.

    Related:

    Former Commander of US Army in Europe Warns Against Permanent US Base in Poland
    US Base in Poland, Syria's Constitutional Commission, Nord Stream 2
    Poland Opposes EU Budget Distribution Plan Based on Adherence to Rule of Law
    Poland to Create Missile Defense System Based on US Patriot System in 10 Years
    Cost of US Aegis Missile Interceptor Base in Poland Rises to $2.23Bln
    Tags:
    NATO base, US military base, NATO expansion, investigation, arrest, fight, NATO, Poland, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: July 28 - August 3
    This Week in Pictures: July 28 - August 3
    Alternative Facts Meet Grocery Fraud
    Alternative Facts Meet Grocery Fraud
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse