Swedish Gov't Expected to Approve Purchase of US Patriot Systems – Reports

STOCKHOLM (Sputnik) – The Swedish government intends to decide in favor of purchasing the US Patriot air defense missile system on August 2, SR radio station reported.

The deal is worth around $1.14 billion, according to SR radio station.

Swedish Defense Minister Peter Hultqvist told the broadcaster that acquiring Patriots was in full compliance with the defense decisions taken by Swedish authorities in recent years, adding that the first deliveries are expected to take place in 2021.

"This system has been proven in action… there are a number of other countries that already have it and we expect the first delivery in 2021," Peter Hultqvist said.

READ MORE: US Reportedly Tries to Sell 'Patriots' to Turkey in Bid to Derail S-400 Purchase

© AP Photo / Shizuo Kambayashi As Demand Soars, US Arms Maker to Double Production of Enhanced Patriot Missiles

Earlier reports suggested that deliveries would take place from 2020 till 2025.

Sweden has close relations with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and has been increasing its armed forces after decades of neglect. Earlier in 2017, Romania became the 14th nation to buy the missile delivery system, and this year Sweden and Poland joined the list. Sweden started talks over the purchase, initially worth around 10 billion crowns last November.

The Patriot is a long-range, all-altitude, air defense system capable of countering tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and advanced aircraft.