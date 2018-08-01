Register
00:45 GMT +301 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    An Atlas V rocket launches the Navy's Mobile User Objective System (MUOS) 2 satellite from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station

    Pentagon Pushes Space Force Programs Even Without Congress’ Approval, Funding

    © Flickr/ Official U.S. Navy Page
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The US Defense Department is plowing ahead to make good on US President Donald Trump’s promise to start up a Space Force, proposing the establishment of a satellite-procurement agency, a new Space Operations Force and a brand-new combatant command ‒ though without Congressional approval or clear funding.

    The Pentagon is circulating a 14-page document to lawmakers that outlines a general plan for the Space Force and how Congress can write it into law, Defense One reported Tuesday.

    RD-180
    © Photo : Wikipedia/NASA
    Russia to Deliver US New Rocket Engines As Trump Creates Space Force

    "DoD will usher in a new age of space technology and field new systems in order to deter, and if necessary degrade, deny, disrupt, destroy and manipulate adversary capabilities to protect US interests, assets and way of life… This new age will unlock growth in the US industrial base, expand the commercial space economy and strengthen partnerships with our allies," a copy of the document, obtained by Defense One, states.

    The satellite-procurement agency, the new combatant command and the Space Operations Force are among the core components of the president's proposed Space Force. What's not clear is how they'll be funded: the most recent draft of the 2019 National Defense Authorization Act does not authorize new funding for Trump's space vision, Sputnik reported July 23.

    Still, the effort is estimated to be completed within a couple months by the Pentagon, Defense One reported.

    "I've directed the Pentagon to begin the process of creating the sixth branch of our military. It's called the Space Force… A lot of very important things are going to be taking place in space… We are going to have the Air Force, and we are going to have the Space Force — separate but equal," Trump said when proposing the new branch in June.

    Funding for the program is not expected from lawmakers until 2020 at the earliest, but, according to Defense One, these other component departments under the Space Force can be implemented without Congressional approval and funding.

    The US Air Force has argued that it already handles space operations, thus making the creation of the Space Force unnecessary at best, and yet another costly bureaucratic burden within the Pentagon at worst.

    President Donald Trump points skyward before donning protective glasses to view the solar eclipse, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, at the White House in Washington .
    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    Spaced Out: Trump’s Space Force Left Out of Congress’ 2019 Defense Budget Bill

    "The Pentagon is complicated enough," Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson told reporters in 2017 in response to Congressional inquiries about creating a Space Corps. "This will make it more complex, add more boxes to the organization chart and cost more money. If I had more money, I would put it into lethality, not bureaucracy."

    Another official who previously occupied Wilson's post agrees.

    "I do not know how much it would cost to set up a separate military service, but if anyone thinks you're going to do it on the cheap, I will tell you that I've never seen anything like this done on the cheap," former US Air Force Secretary Deborah Lee James said on July 30 during an event at the Brookings Institution. "It will cost more than what they predict."

    Related:

    The Air Force Awakens: USAF Top Dog Says Space War is ‘Matter of Years Away’
    Russia to Deliver US New Rocket Engines As Trump Creates Space Force
    Trump's Space Force Plan Likely to 'Require Budget Cuts' to Pentagon - Analysts
    US Air Force to Introduce Space Based Surveillance System in 2021
    Reusable Rocket Takes US Air Force’s Mysterious X-37B Space Shuttle Into Orbit
    Tags:
    Space Force, Space Forces, Pentagon, Donald Trump, Heather Wilson, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Queens of the Sand on Display at Beach Handball World Championships
    Queens of the Sand on Display at Beach Handball World Championships
    Teach a Lesson
    ABC for President
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse