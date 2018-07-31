US Military Accuses Georgian Troops of Stealing From US Air Base in Afghanistan

US military officials say they have “probable cause” to believe Georgian soldiers were involved in a heist at Bagram Airfield, the largest US air base in Afghanistan.

Lt. Col. Martin O'Donnell, a spokesman for the US military, said that an estimated $3,600 worth of goods were stolen from the Army and Air Force Exchange Service store at the base, according to Stars and Stripes. It has not been revealed what types of goods were nabbed.

The investigation's results are still preliminary in nature.

"The actions of individual military personnel" are not indicative of the overall contribution Georgia makes to peacekeeping efforts in Afghanistan, a Sunday statement from Georgia's Defense Ministry says. The ministry said it received word from the US that four Georgian personnel were involved in the suspected theft.

Though Georgia is not a member of the NATO alliance, it supports the US and NATO-led "peacekeeping" mission in Afghanistan with a whopping 870 troops, according to Stars and Stripes, ranking fourth in terms of personnel numbers among all countries sending troops to Afghanistan. Georgian military personnel are stationed at the Bagram Airfield, Kabul and Mazar-e-Sharif, the news outlet said.