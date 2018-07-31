NASA Certifies Russia's RD-180 Rocket Engines for Manned Flights

"Yes, as of today, RD-180 is certified by NASA to perform manned flights," Arbuzov said.
He explained that a commission comprised of NASA and US Air Force representatives had conducted an audit of compliance of NPO Energomash's technological processes and management system with US requirements last year.
"They issued a conclusion that our system complies with the requirements for conducting manned missions," Arbuzov said.
After US-Russia relations worsened over the Crimean issue in 2014, US lawmakers have forced limits on future RD-180 purchases, passing a law that required the US to phase out the Russian-made engines in favor of domestically produced next-generation rocket propulsion systems.
