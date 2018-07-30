Russia’s Kalibr-Equipped Corvettes Could Be Marketed to Pacific Region Countries

"These ships have turned out quite well: large cargo-carrying capacity, good weapons. Most importantly, Kalibr. I think that they have very good export potential for a number of countries, especially in the Pacific region—Vietnam, China, India, other countries," the deputy prime minister said.
READ MORE: Three Major Tasks of Russia's Kalibr-Equipped Naval Forces in the Mediterranean
Previous year, the director general of the Zelenodolsk Gorky Plant shipbuilder said that the Kalibr-armed lead ship of Project 22800 (codenamed Karakurt) should be handed to the Russian Navy in 2018. The first two Project 22800 ships with a displacement of 800 metric tons and a maximum speed of over 30 knots were floated out in 2017.
All comments
Show new comments (0)