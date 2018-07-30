Russia’s Kalibr-Equipped Corvettes Could Be Marketed to Pacific Region Countries

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia’s Project 22800 corvettes equipped with Kalibr cruise missiles could be marketed to the countries in the Pacific region, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov told reporters.

"These ships have turned out quite well: large cargo-carrying capacity, good weapons. Most importantly, Kalibr. I think that they have very good export potential for a number of countries, especially in the Pacific region—Vietnam, China, India, other countries," the deputy prime minister said.

Borisov added that the ships are currently used by the Russian Navy in the Baltic, Black and Caspian seas as well as in the north of the country.

Previous year, the director general of the Zelenodolsk Gorky Plant shipbuilder said that the Kalibr-armed lead ship of Project 22800 (codenamed Karakurt) should be handed to the Russian Navy in 2018. The first two Project 22800 ships with a displacement of 800 metric tons and a maximum speed of over 30 knots were floated out in 2017.