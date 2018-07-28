Russian Defense Industry Reveals Time Frame for Delivery of New Strategic Arms

Earlier this year, the Russian president announced that Russia was well underway in upgrading its strategic defenses amid NATO's increasing deployments by Russia's borders, US efforts to build a missile defense shield in Europe, and Washington's plans spend over a trillion dollars to modernize the country's nuclear arsenal.

The deputy prime minister in charge of the defense and space industry, Yuri Borisov, has confirmed that Russia is on track to deliver new strategic weapons systems revealed by President Putin during a speech to lawmakers in March within the agreed time frame.

"High-precision weapons, serious information systems, [and] innovations in the field of strategic weapons" are all on track to being delivered under the state armaments program for the years 2018-2027," Borisov said, speaking to Russian media during a working meeting in Krasnoyarsk. The official stressed that Krasnoyarsk's enterprises were specifically engaged in the development of new strategic weapons systems.

© Sputnik / Eugene Odinokov New Nuclear Triad: A Look Into the Future of Russia's Strategic Defenses

Borisov also noted that his responsibilities include a special focus on the diversification of the defense industry to include more civilian production. "In 2017, civilian products manufactured at defense enterprises amounted to 17.2 percent of the total," he said. Earlier, President Putin set the defense industry the goal of increasing the share of civilian products in the defense industry portfolio to 30 percent by 2025, and 50 percent by 2030.

Earlier this month, the deputy prime minister listed half a dozen new Russian weapons systems already deployed or in the final stages of development, which he said were superior to existing and prospective foreign analogues. These, he said, include the Sarmat heavy intercontinental ballistic missile, the T-14 main battle tank, built on the Armata platform, the Su-57 fifth-gen stealth fighter, the S-500 air defense system, the Nudol anti-ballistic missile defense system, and the Tirada-2S satellite jamming system. All these systems are expected to begin seeing large-scale deliveries to the military by 2027.

Last week, the Russian Defense Ministry released videos of the testing and/or deployment of six new Russian weapons systems, including the Sarmat, the Poseidon nuclear torpedo, the Burevestnik nuclear cruise missile, the Kinzhal air-launched hypersonic missile, the Avangard hypersonic boost-glide vehicle, and the Peresvet laser system.

Russia is expected to complete the rearmament of its strategic forces by the mid-to-late 2020s, deploying new ICBMs and associated defense systems, sub-launched missiles and their submarine carriers, and new or upgraded air-launched strategic cruise missiles and their associated aircraft.