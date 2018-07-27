Moscow: Military Confrontation in Space May Be As Dangerous as Nuclear Arms Race

According to a statement published by the Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday, Moscow prioritized peaceful exploration and use of outer space.

Commenting on the US draft defense budget, the Russian Foreign Ministry noted that a military confrontation in space may be as dangerous as the nuclear arms race.

"A military confrontation in space may be as dangerous as a nuclear arms race set off by Washington in the middle of the last century," the statement reads.

At the same time, the ministry expressed hope that the US would abandon steps that could threaten the global security.

Earlier this week, a House-Senate conference committee agreed upon the 2019 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) bill that stipulates the development of a space warfighting policy.

