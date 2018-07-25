Pentagon Awards $300Mln to Deliver Javelin Missiles to Ukraine, 5 Other States

"Raytheon-Lockheed Martin Javelin JV, Tucson, Arizona, was awarded a $307,535,950 modification to Foreign Military Sales (Australia, Estonia, Lithuania, Turkey Taiwan and Ukraine) contract for Javelin Weapon System full-rate production," the release said.
The Javelin system, built by the Raytheon Company and Lockheed Martin, utilizes a high-explosive, anti-tank warhead that is capable of defeating modern armored vehicles by attacking from above.
The process of clearing the sale to Ukraine was undertaken by the Trump administration in December 2017.
Russia has repeatedly warned against supplies of lethal weapons to Ukraine saying that this would result in escalation of the military conflict in the country's eastern Donbass region. This stance has also been supported by a number of European officials.
