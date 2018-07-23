NATO Ships Enter Odessa Port – Ukrainian Navy

KIEV (Sputnik) – The NATO naval group's ships on Monday entered the southern Ukrainian port of Odessa, the Ukrainian Navy’s press service said.

"Vessels of the Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 (SNMG2) and the Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group 2 (SNMCMG2) entered the port of Odessa for a visit," the press service said on a Facebook page.

The goals and duration of the visit have not been specified.

Last week, the Sea Breeze international drills came to an end in Ukraine. Maritime, air defense, anti-submarine, and search and rescue operations were conducted during the drills.

Apart from Ukraine, the United States, Bulgaria, Canada, Denmark, Estonia, Georgia, Greece, India, Italy, Lithuania, Moldova, Norway, Poland, Romania, Sweden, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom took part in the drills.