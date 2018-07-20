Register
01:22 GMT +321 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    US servicemen (front) march during a military parade marking Ukraine's Independence Day in Kiev, Ukraine August 24, 2017

    Pentagon to Provide $200Mln to Ukraine in Security Cooperation Funds

    © REUTERS / Gleb Garanich
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    204

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is providing Ukraine with $200 million in security cooperation funds for training, equipment, and advisory efforts, the Department of Defense said in a press release on Friday.

    "The Department of Defense announced today that they will provide $200 million to Ukraine in security cooperation funds for additional training, equipment and advisory efforts to build the defensive capacity of Ukraine’s forces," the release said.

    The funding will support Ukraine's command and control, situational awareness system, night vision, and other operational needs, the release said. The timeline for delivering and fielding the equipment has not been determined, it added.

    Ukraine test US-made Javlin Anti-Tank missiles for first time after the US State Department approved the sale in March 2018.
    © Screenshot/Петро Порошенко
    WATCH: Ukraine Tests US-Made Javelin Anti-Tank Missiles for First Time
    The Pentagon said the United States has given Ukraine more than $1 billion in assistance for its security sector since 2014.

    In early March, the State Department signed off on a $47-million sale of shoulder-fired Javelin anti-tank missiles requested by Ukraine. The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency in a statement said the transaction aims to help Ukraine defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

    The US 2018 defense budget, signed by President Donald Trump in December, allocates $350 million for security assistance to Kiev.

    Moscow has repeatedly warned against supplies of weapons to Ukraine saying that this would result in escalation of the military conflict in the country's eastern Donbass region, ongoing since 2014. This stance has been also supported by a number of European officials.

    Related:

    WATCH: Ukraine Tests US-Made Javelin Anti-Tank Missiles for First Time
    Supply of Javelin Missiles to Ukraine is Really 'All About Russia' – Jim Jatras
    US Javelin Systems Won't Boost Ukraine Army Capabilities – Ex-Pentagon Official
    US State Department Confirms Delivering Javelin Missile Systems to Ukraine
    Tags:
    military, assistance, funding, Pentagon, United States, Ukraine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: July 14-20
    This Week in Pictures: July 14-20
    Walk the Party Line
    Walk the Party Line
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse