Russian MoD: New Air Defense Missile Succesfully Test-Fired in Kazakhstan

A new air defense missile was successfully test fired from a testing range in Kazakhstan, the Russian Defense Ministry said in an official publication on Friday.

"A missile defense unit of the Russian Aerospace Forces has tested a new, modernized air defense missile at the Sary Shagan testing range (Kazakhstan)," the ministry said in the affiliated Krasnaya Zvezda (Red Star) newspaper.

Russian Maj. Gen. Andrei Prikhodko, deputy commander of air and anti-ballistic defense forces, was cited in the statement as saying that the projectile had successfully engaged its target. The weapon is in military service.

In April, the Russian Defense Ministry said the new, modernized anti-ballistic missile system has been successfully tested in Kazakhstan at the Sary Shagan testing range.

"The new modernized anti-ballistic missile system has successfully fulfilled the task and struck a conventional target at the designated time," Prikhodko, deputy commander of the Air and Missile Defense of the Aerospace Forces, said.

The anti-missile system is designed to protect Moscow against air and space attacks, as well as to carry out tasks in the interests of missile attack warning systems and control of outer space, the publication noted.

Since 2008, Russia has been reportedly developing a unified air and missile defense system, designed to integrate not only its own air and missile defense systems, but also those of other countries in the Confederacy of Independent States (CIS). In fact, the creation of this system means the gradual elimination of the line between tactical and strategic air and missile defense systems.

The concept of a unified system involves the creation of a multi-layered and multi-tiered air and missile defense system capable of effectively engaging aerial targets at different ranges and altitudes.