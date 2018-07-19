Register
23:44 GMT +319 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    USS Gerald R. Ford

    US Navy Seeks $63 Million to Repair Over-Budget $13 Billion USS Ford

    © Photo : Wikipedia/U.S. Navy
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    213

    The USS Gerald Ford recently returned to Norfolk, Virginia, after completing another step in pre-combat testing trials, according to a US Navy announcement. The service has requested $62.7 million dollars from Congress to repair and update the ship.

    The Navy said that a sweeping majority of the Ford's systems that have faced technological, engineering and manning hurdles are now available and ready to go after arriving in port Sunday. "The Engineering team's efforts resulted in system improvements, serving to increase the overall system availability from less than 5 percent to more than 90 percent," the Navy said Monday.

    The service accepted the USS Ford from the shipbuilder in May 2017, and ever since, the ship has been moving slowly toward becoming the first Ford-class aircraft carrier to be a part of the US carrier fleet. In a little more than 13 months since then, the ship has completed 81 total days at sea to test everything from launching and landing fighter planes to certifying the ship's air traffic controller center.

    Two of the newest systems on the Ford, the electromagnetic aircraft launch system (EMALS) and advanced arresting gear, have proven especially costly and time-consuming to perfect. These systems may finally be ready, if the omission of extra funding in the Navy's most recent request to Congress is any indication. "You have to be Albert Einstein to figure it out," US President Donald Trump once said of the complexity of EMALS.

    This 13 December, 2004 US Navy handout image shows the conventionally powered aircraft carrier USS John F. Kennedy (CV 67) as she returns to her homeport of Mayport, Florida
    © AFP 2018 / US NAVY/PH3 Joshua Karsten
    New US Aircraft Carrier With ‘No Good’ ‘Digital’ Catapult 75 Percent Done (VIDEO)

    Three issues have stood out in particular, according to the service's request for more funds for the USS Ford in June. The Navy told Congress it would need $12.7 million to mend "continuing technical deficiencies" for elevators responsible for moving weapons from storage to the flight deck, $30 million for "tooling and repair" of a faulty main thrust bearing and some $20 million to pay laborers and buy parts for more routine repairs, Defense News reported July 15.

    In sum, the carrier is expected to exceed the $12.9 billion Congressionally-mandated "spending lid" by $120 million before it has served a day in a combat theater, the Diplomat reported Thursday. The $13.02 billion that has been appropriated for the ship — or is expected to be appropriated by an eager Congress that has also expressed willingness to expand the Ford-class from three ships to four — surpasses initial cost estimates by about $2.4 billion. For perspective, approximately 150,000 US student-athletes receive university-level athletic scholarships totaling $2.4 billion per year, according to the NCAA.

    "The ship delivered 20 months later than the Navy planned, with construction-related work still remaining and over 40 serious deficiencies that could impact ship operation or safety," the Government Accountability Office (GAO), a federal watchdog, reported in April.

    In this May 30, 2016, photo, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz, speaks during a Phoenix Memorial Day Ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona in Phoenix.
    © AP Photo / Ralph Freso
    Republican Senator John McCain Diagnosed With Brain Cancer

    Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), who was diagnosed with a particularly aggressive form of brain cancer almost exactly one year ago on July 20, 2017, captured the most salient issues with the government's procurement of the USS Ford in 2015: "The Ford-class program is actually symptomatic of a larger problem: the dysfunction of our defense acquisition system as a whole. A decade of oversight reporting show that CVN-78 [USS Ford] has been plagued by the same problems found throughout Navy shipbuilding and, indeed, most major defense acquisition programs: unrealistic business cases, poor cost estimates, new systems rushed to production, concurrent design and construction, and problems testing systems to demonstrate promised capability. All of these problems have been made worse by the absence of competition in aircraft carrier construction."

    Related:

    Way Over Budget and Way Behind Schedule: US Accepts New USS Ford Supercarrier
    USS Gerald Ford Set for Shock Tests: Pentagon Overrules Navy on $13B Carrier
    USS Ford Tests ‘No Good’ Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System (VIDEO)
    ‘Spectacular Debacle’: New US Supercarrier USS Ford Finally Hits Open Seas
    USS Gerald Ford Supercarrier Finally to Undergo Sea Trials This Month
    Tags:
    EMALS, high cost, Ford-class aircraft carriers, USS Gerald Ford, US Congress, US Government Accountability Office (GAO), US Navy, Norfolk
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Spectacular Undersea Life of Lipari Island
    Spectacular Undersea Life of Lipari Island
    ‘We’re Live, With Fear Mongering and False Equivalencies
    ‘We’re Live, With Fear Mongering and False Equivalencies’
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse