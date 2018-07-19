Register
20:19 GMT +319 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Indian navy ships

    Indian Navy Begins Mine Countermeasures Exercise With US, Japan

    © AP Photo / Rafiq Maqbool
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Presently, India is scrutinizing proposals by Russian and Italian shipyards to locally build mine countermeasures vessels for the Indian Navy. Prolonged negotiations with South Korean firm Kangnam Corporation fell apart earlier this year due to differences over cost and transfer of technology.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Left without minesweepers due to a delayed procurement, the Indian Navy has started its 2JA mine countermeasures exercise with US and Japan using only Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) units. The exercise began on Wednesday near Ominato in Japan. The annual exercise is meant to improve interoperability and develop proficiencies in mine countermeasures operations amongst regional allies and partners.

    READ MORE: Indian Defense Ministry Claims Navy ‘Fully Capable’ Despite Shortfalls

    "The mine countermeasure mission is hugely important to both military and civilian shipping from all nations in the Indo-Pacific region and keeping waterways clear of mine threats is fundamental to national security and the free flow of trade," Rear Admiral Brad Cooper, commander of the US Amphibious Force 7th Fleet, said in a statement.

    Indian navy person stands guard on board war ship Godavari during its decommissioning at the naval dockyard in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2015
    © AP Photo / Rafiq Maqbool
    Russia, Italy Vying for Indian Navy's $5 Billion Minesweeper Contract
    During the exercise, participating units practice unit-level mine countermeasures tactics, including the use of sonar equipment to detect mines. Explosive ordnance disposal units conduct dive operations in support of mine countermeasures efforts. 

    The US Navy has deployed an Avenger-class mine countermeasures ship, an explosive ordnance disposal mobile unit, and a helicopter mine countermeasures squadron for the exercise, while the Japanese Navy has deployed two mine-sweeping ships. namely JS Awaji and JS Hirado, fifteen mine-sweeping coastal ships; a helicopter mine warfare squadron; four P-3C patrol aircraft and one P-1 patrol aircraft.

    READ MORE: India-South Korea Collaboration on $4.9 Bln Minesweeper Project Collapses

    Meanwhile, the Indian Navy has retired all six mine countermeasures vessels at its disposal, which has left the world's fifth largest navy without these crucial assets.

    The Indian Navy has been trying to acquire 12 mine countermeasures vessels for over a decade. Presently, India's state-owned Goa Shipyard is trying to acquire foreign technology to build mine countermeasures vessels after two failed attempts to seal a contract with the South Korean firm Kangnam Corporation. The last attempt had fallen apart in January this year after prolonged negotiations between the two parties, as differences persisted over the transfer of technology and cost.

     

     

    Related:

    Indian Navy on Alert for Potential Terror Attack - Reports
    ‘Evasive Measures’: Indian Ships En Route to US Exercises Tailed by Chinese Navy
    Quad Partners Will Not Defend India Against China - Indian Navy Chief
    Maldives' Growing Inclination to China a Big Challenge - Indian Navy Chief
    Tags:
    regional alliance, minesweeper, capabilities, naval exercises, shortage, US Navy, Indian navy, India, Japan, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Summer Heat and Bikini Babes: Highlights of Miami Swim Week 2018
    Summer Heat and Bikini Babes: Highlights of Miami Swim Week 2018
    ‘We’re Live, With Fear Mongering and False Equivalencies
    ‘We’re Live, With Fear Mongering and False Equivalencies’
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse