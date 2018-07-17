Register
10:51 GMT +317 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Danish soldiers stand guard during a ceremony to mark transfer of control of a British military base, in Basra, Iraq, Tuesday, April 24, 2007

    Danish Official Rings Alarm as Half of Young Men Unfit for Military Service

    © AP Photo / Nabil al-Jurani
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 10

    In 2017, 48 percent of young Danes were considered unable to serve, which is not only a record high, but a rise of 20 percent within a matter of two decades. This triggered the concern of the head of a soldiers' union about the general health of young men in the Scandinavian country.

    Despite interest in joining the Danish Armed Forces remaining high, many of the conscripts are physically unsuited for military service. Last year, only 46 percent of young Danes were found to be suited for military service, the lowest proportion ever, the daily newspaper Berlingske reported.

    The fact that almost one in two young Danish men is now found to be unsuited for military service was a cause for concern with regard to the general health of young people, according to Flemming Vinther, who chairs the Society for Army Privates and Corporals.

    "This tells me first and foremost that we as a society should be worried about the health situation among our young people," Vinther told TV2. "I don't actually think that basic entry requirements for the military are either unfair or extremely high," he added.

    In 2017, as many as 48 percent were considered unable to serve, while only 46 percent of young Danes were found suited for military service, the lowest proportion ever according to Berlingske. This marks is an increase of 20 percent since 1995, when fewer than 30 percent were deemed unsuitable.

    READ MORE: WATCH New Ad by Danish Military Designed to Appease Trump Ahead of NATO Summit

    Of those found incapable of military service, 22 percent of the cases reflected psychological health issue diagnoses, such as ADHD, anxiety or depression, Berlingske reported, citing figures from the Danish Ministry of Defense Personnel Agency. The agency also noted that "more diagnoses" are made today than in the past.

    While expressing hope that the military will be okay, Vinther stressed that the high numbers were concerning as an indicator of age groups in which many people don't make the cut to be accepted as soldiers.

    "That should switch on warning lights for people who work with young people's health in general," Vinther said.

    READ MORE: Denmark Lobbies for NATO Headquarters in "Today's Frontline" Latvia

    Denmark, a Scandinavian country of 5.7 million, runs a conscription-based armed forces that numbers 15,500 active soldiers. After tuning 18, all young men are summoned for assessment of their suitability for military service. Those deemed suitable or partially suitable then proceed to draw lots to determine who will actually get to serve. Each year, about 40,000 young Danes reach military age.

    Women are not legally obliged to serve but can opt in to military service under the same terms as men.

    Related:

    WATCH New Ad by Danish Military Designed to Appease Trump Ahead of NATO Summit
    Denmark Lobbies for NATO Headquarters in "Today's Frontline" Latvia
    Mental States: Finland, Sweden Lead EU in Number of Psychiatrists per Capita
    Tags:
    young people, mental health, armed forces, Scandinavia, Denmark
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Most Beautiful Female Fans That Made World Cup Shine Even Brighter
    Most Beautiful Female Fans That Made World Cup Shine Even Brighter
    Trumping Theresa
    Trumping Theresa
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse