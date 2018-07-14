Jumping the Gun: US Media Report Successful Test of Russia's Hypersonic Missile

According to CNBC, Russia has tested the weapon, dubbed "Kinzhal," 12 times on MiG-31 fighters. The last successful test was carried out earlier this month against a target nearly 800 kilometers (500 miles) away.
The Kinzhal missile, whose name is aptly translated from Russian as Dagger, is a lethal weapon when used against enemy aircraft carriers, destroyers and cruisers.
There is a battery of Kinzhal missiles currently deployed in a test mode in Russia’s Southern Military District.
At present there has been no mention in the Russian media about the successful test of a Kinzhal missile referred to by CNBC.
Earlier, a source in Russia’s defense industrial complex told Sputnik that the missile is also now being adapted for use on Tu-22M3 strategic bombers.
During his state-of-the-nation address on March 1, President Vladimir Putin unveiled a bevy of unique Russian weapons which, besides the Kinzhal missiles, also feature Sarmat ICBMs, Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missiles and laser weapons.
He also said that Russia was developing a hypersonic intercontinental missile that would be capable of flying at low altitudes at more than 20 times the speed of sound.
