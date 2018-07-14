Register
17:15 GMT +314 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Multi-purpose fighter MiG-31 with the hypersonic Kinzhal rocket on the military parade devoted to the 73rd anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945

    Jumping the Gun: US Media Report Successful Test of Russia's Hypersonic Missile

    © Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 110

    Russia has been developing a hypersonic missile the United States is currently unable to defend against, according to sources with direct knowledge of US intelligence reports.

    According to CNBC, Russia has tested the weapon, dubbed "Kinzhal," 12 times on MiG-31 fighters. The last successful test was carried out earlier this month against a target nearly 800 kilometers (500 miles) away.

    The Kinzhal missile, whose name is aptly translated from Russian as Dagger, is a lethal weapon when used against enemy aircraft carriers, destroyers and cruisers.

    A Tupolev Tu-22M3 Backfire strategic bomber during a Victory Parade rehearsal at the Alabino training ground in the Moscow Region
    © Sputnik / Alexei Kudenko
    Russia's Tu-22M3M Bomber to Be Able to Carry Up to 4 Kinzhal Missiles - Source
    According to official information from the Russian Defense Ministry, the Kinzhal missile can travel at 10 times the speed of sound and overcome all existing missile defense systems to take conventional charges up to 2,000 kilometers (1,242 miles) away.

    There is a battery of Kinzhal missiles currently deployed in a test mode in Russia’s Southern Military District.

    At present there has been no mention in the Russian media about the successful test of a Kinzhal missile referred to by CNBC.

    Earlier, a source in Russia’s defense industrial complex told Sputnik that the missile is also now being adapted for use on Tu-22M3 strategic bombers.

    READ MORE: MiG-31 With Kinzhal Missiles Unveiled by Putin Ready for Combat Use — MoD

    During his state-of-the-nation address on March 1, President Vladimir Putin unveiled a bevy of unique Russian weapons which, besides the Kinzhal missiles, also feature Sarmat ICBMs, Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missiles and laser weapons.

    He also said that Russia was developing a hypersonic intercontinental missile that would be capable of flying at low altitudes at more than 20 times the speed of sound.

    Related:

    Russia's Tu-22M3M Bomber to Be Able to Carry Up to 4 Kinzhal Missiles - Source
    MiG-31 With Kinzhal Missiles Unveiled by Putin Ready for Combat Use - MoD
    Tags:
    strategic bombers, reported test, hypersonic missiles, Kinzhal missile system, Russian Defense Ministry, Vladimir Putin, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    High Heels and Powerful Husbands: First Ladies' Club Meets in Belgium
    High Heels and Powerful Husbands: First Ladies' Club Meets in Belgium
    Trumping Theresa
    Trumping Theresa
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse