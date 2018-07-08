US 6th Fleet Flagship Enters Black Sea for Drills With Ukraine - Naval Forces

USS Mount Whitney, the flagship of the United States Sixth Fleet, has entered the Black Sea for joint US-Ukrainian exercises dubbed Sea Breeze-2018, the United States Naval Forces Europe said.
#USSMountWhitney 🇺🇸 enters #BlackSea for Exercise #SeaBreeze. MTW CO Capt. Aguilar: We look fwd to working w/ @NATO allies & partners to promote peace & economic stability. MTW's presence assures them our commitment to maritime security #SteadyPresence https://t.co/nfLpPyeoST pic.twitter.com/DzHz4lXR9v— U.S. Naval Forces Europe (@USNavyEurope) 7 июля 2018 г.
The statement also noted that the drills aimed to promote peace and economic stability, while ship’s presence in the region assured NATO allies and partners of the US commitment to maritime security.
The U.S. 6th Fleet command and control ship #ussmountwhitney @USNavyEurope @USNavy #istanbul pic.twitter.com/BIweGcUy8O— Hakan Celik (@hakanchelik) 7 июля 2018 г.
In early July, Ukrainian Defense Minister Stepan Poltorak said that the drills would test the implementation of NATO standards by the Ukrainian Armed Forces as well as their interoperability with the alliance’s ships.
