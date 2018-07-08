Russia, Japan Conduct Joint Military Drill on Ship Search in Maizuru

The training was performed as part of a visit by three Russian ships to Japan, according to Russia's Eastern Military District Pacific Ocean Fleet news service.
The detachment of warships, which includes two large anti-submarine ships — Admiral Tributs and Admiral Vinogradov — and a medium range tanker Pechenga, arrived to Japanese Navy base Maizuru Thursday.
"In accordance to the visit plan, marine units of Pacific Fleet detachment, acting as a searching team, together with Japanese servicemen, have conducted an exercise on suspicious vessel search," the news service stated.
So-called doors-open days were reportedly conducted on the Tributs and the Vinogradov. A mini football match between the servicemen of the two nations has also been scheduled, according to the statement.
The visit is scheduled to wrap up on July 10.
All comments
Show new comments (0)