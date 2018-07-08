Russia, Japan Conduct Joint Military Drill on Ship Search in Maizuru

Servicemen and women with the Russian and Japanese fleets have conducted a joint military training on ship interception and search at the Japanese Maritime Self Defense Forces base on Maizuru.

The training was performed as part of a visit by three Russian ships to Japan, according to Russia's Eastern Military District Pacific Ocean Fleet news service.

The detachment of warships, which includes two large anti-submarine ships — Admiral Tributs and Admiral Vinogradov — and a medium range tanker Pechenga, arrived to Japanese Navy base Maizuru Thursday.

"In accordance to the visit plan, marine units of Pacific Fleet detachment, acting as a searching team, together with Japanese servicemen, have conducted an exercise on suspicious vessel search," the news service stated.

Both sides exchanged visits to their warships, the news service reported.

So-called doors-open days were reportedly conducted on the Tributs and the Vinogradov. A mini football match between the servicemen of the two nations has also been scheduled, according to the statement.

The visit is scheduled to wrap up on July 10.