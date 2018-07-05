Register
02:34 GMT +305 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Destroyer Izumo of Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) in Yokosuka, south of Tokyo

    Japan Sends Helicopter Carrier to South China Sea For a Year-Long Mission

    © AP Photo / Eugene Hoshiko, File
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    Tokyo has sent a large helicopter carrier to the contested South China Sea, a move that will most likely anger Beijing.

    Japan will send the Kaga, a 248-meter-long carrier ship for a mission to the South China Sea that will last for a year, two officials with direct knowledge of the operation told Reuters. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity saying they were not authorized to speak to the press.

    "This is part Japan's efforts to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific," one of the officials said.

    The aircraft carrier, which has the capability to operate several choppers simultaneously, will be accompanied by an escort ship and will make stops in several South-east Asian countries including Indonesia and at ports in India and Sri Lanka, the sources said.

    The carrier could also conduct military drills with other ships stationed at the area, according to Reuters.

    Last year, Japan sent a similar ship, the Izumo, for a mission that also lasted one year.

    A man watches a TV news program showing a file image of a missile being test-launched by North Korea, at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea. (File)
    © AP Photo / Ahn Young-joon
    Japan Reduces Alert Level for North Korean Ballistic Missile Launches - Reports
    Japan's Self Defense Forces spokesman reportedly refused to comment on future operations.

    Japan shares concerns about the growing Chinese presence in the region where major trading routes pass that are vital to the US and Japanese economies.

    The US increased its military presence in the South China Sea last year, claiming that it seeks to secure freedom of navigation. Japan abstained from taking part in US military operations, fearing that doing so would cause China to increase its presence in the East China Sea, where the two countries are already in conflict regarding a contested archipelago, known as the Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China.

    China claims most of South China Sea to itself, but notes that its intentions are peaceful. The conflict is complicated by a longterm US-China standoff over the island of Taiwan, which Washington de facto recognizes as a sovereign state, and which Beijing considers to be part of its territory.

    Related:

    Ex-FC CSKA Moscow Midfielder Keisuke Honda Retires From Japan National Team
    Belgium Beats Japan 3-2 in Hard Fought FIFA World Cup Playoff Match
    Belgian Fans Watch Round 16 Belgium-Japan Match
    Japan Reduces Alert Level for North Korean Ballistic Missile Launches - Reports
    Belgium Head Coach Martinez Expects 'Tough' Match Against Japan
    Japan May Start to Use Unmanned Flying Vehicles by 2020 – Reports
    Japan Economy Braces For Crypto Revolution Amid Trade, Domestic Woes
    Japan Calls on 26,000 People to Evacuate as Typhoon Nears - Reports
    Poland Wins Over Japan 1-0 at World Cup Match in Volgograd
    Tags:
    aircraft carrier, Kaga, JS Izumo, South China Sea, China, Japan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Spot the Difference: 1980 Summer Olympics in Moscow vs 2018 FIFA World Cup
    Happy Indifference Day
    Happy Indifference Day
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse