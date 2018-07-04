Register
14:37 GMT +304 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    German army soldiers load a Leopard 2 tank onto a truck at the Sestokai railway station some 175 kms (109 miles) west of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania, Friday, Feb. 24, 2017.

    Not Just About 'Cash:' Germany Fires Back After Trump Slams NATO 'Underspending'

    © AP Photo / Mindaugas Kulbis
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Ahead of July’s NATO summit, the US President fueled the buzz about the row within the bloc over agreed-upon military spending targets, as he sent his letters of discontent to several European leaders, including Chancellor Angela Merkel. In response, Germany’s military chief lectured Trump on what alliance means and played down his rebuke.

    Since the beginning of his term, Germany military spending has been a consistent target of US President Donald Trump for being  far less than the NATO guideline of 2% of gross domestic product (GDP). This irritation prompted the president to write a letter of discontent, which he sent to Angela Merkel ahead of the NATO summit. But German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen has stood up for Berlin’s army budget, which totals percent of GDP, and pointed out that the contribution to the common defense can’t be measured only in “cash.”

    "You can easily spend 2% of your national GDP on defense while at the same time not contributing anything to NATO — do not participate in missions, do not participate in actions, do not participate in reinsurance missions. If we stand together for values and for peace in this world, that means we must provide what we can in this alliance," she stated, talking to the media.

    She stressed that Germany was the second largest troop contributor to NATO overall, the second largest troop contributor to Afghanistan’s mission and also the second largest net contributor to the NATO command structures. Besides, according to the Minister, Germany remains the only country on the European continent responsible for deterrence measures against Russia in Poland and the Baltics if needed, as it is to provide the lion's share of the battle forces for Lithuania.

    At the same time, she confirmed that Germany is committed to reaching the spending target set by the NATO allies at the 2014 summit in Wales, where the allies agreed to increase military spending by up to 2% of GDP by 2024.

    Although Von der Leyen earlier claimed that Berlin would increase the defense budget to 1.5 percent of GDP by 2025, it is still half a percent below the target share.Germany’s current spending over recent years which makes up  1.2 percent of GDP, has evoked criticism from other NATO states.

    After slamming Germany and other countries, that failed to meet the requirements, on Twitter and in his public statements for months, one of the most vocal critics, Donald Trump, expressed his demands and complaints in official letters, which were sent to the Western European leaders ahead of the NATO summit scheduled for July 11-12 in Brussels.

    READ MORE: German Military Struggles on Eve of Taking Reins of NATO Crisis Response Force

    According to The New York Times’ report this week, in his message to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, he pointed at “growing frustration in the United States.”

    “Continued German underspending on defense undermines the security of the alliance and provides validation for other allies that also do not plan to meet their military spending commitments, because others see you as a role model," Trump allegedly wrote in the letter.

    Although the German military chief confirmed receiving the letter, he has dodged critic and attempts to escalate the row.

    “The letter — that was not sent not just to us but also to other European countries — shows that there is interest in the issue, it shows how relevant NATO is, and underlines the common goal,” she stated, according to the Financial Times, while also rejecting speculations that the US President is withdrawing troops from Germany.

    Related:

    Germany Defense Minister Pushes for Higher Military Budget - Report
    German Military Struggles on Eve of Taking Reins of NATO Crisis Response Force
    German Military Facing 'Biggest Crisis in Its History' – AfD Official
    Global Military Spending Higher Than During Cold War - German MP
    Germany Plans to Spend Billions More on Army While Trump Slams 'Underspending'
    German Defense Minister Mulls Major Army Shift From Massive Overseas Ops
    Tags:
    military activity, NATO budget, military spending, NATO, Ursula von der Leyen, Angela Merkel, Donald Trump, Europe, United States, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Schiaparelli's Model at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week
    Paris Fashion Week Unleashes Animals Down Catwalk
    Happy Indifference Day
    Happy Indifference Day
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse