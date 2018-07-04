Russian Deputy PM Lists Six New Weapons Superior to Foreign Alternatives

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian military will receive six types of new weapons that are superior to similar systems designed abroad between 2018-2027, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov told teachers and students of the Military Academy of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Russia.

Borisov listed Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missiles, a prospective aircraft system for battlefield aviation, T-14 main battle tank on an Armata platform, S-500 air defense system, Nudol anti-ballistic missile defense system, and Tirada-2S system for jamming satellite communications, Russian VPK newspaper reported.

The deputy prime minister added that the share of the most advanced equipment and weaponry in the Strategic Missile Forces amounted to 79 percent, and to 67 percent in the Aerospace Defense Forces.

During his annual Q&A session in June, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Sarmats would be put into service in 2020. The president also spoke of the Avangard strategic missile system, which he called an "absolute weapon," unlikely to be matched by any foreign alternatives in the near future.

Borisov was appointed deputy prime minister responsible for the defense industry in May, after almost six years as a deputy defense minister.