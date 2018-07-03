Russia's S-400 May Soon Be Outfitted With Advanced Long-Range Missile – Reports

Russia reportedly continues the modernization of its sophisticated S-400 surface-to-air missile system. Right now, the S-400's range of destroying aerial targets stands at 285 kilometers (177 miles).

Russia had successfully completed state tests of a long-range missile designed for its advanced S-400 Triumf missile defense system, according to Russian media.

A source in the country's military and industrial complex said that the tests were conducted at the Kapustin Yar firing range in southern Russia and that that the 40Н6 missile is expected to be put into service before the end of this summer.

READ MORE: How the Bulava Missile Changed the Trajectory of Russia's Defense Sector

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the new missile will be capable of hitting targets at a maximum range of 400 kilometers.

© Sputnik / Alexei Malgavko S-400 Triumf anti-air missile system enters service in Russia's Sevastopol. File photo

The S-400 Triumf is a next-generation mobile surface-to-air missile system which is outfitted with multi-functional radar, autonomous detection and targeting systems, anti-aircraft missile systems, launchers, as well as a command and control center.

READ MORE: Russia's Newest Air Defense Missile System Bagulnik Successfully Tested

The system is capable of firing three types of missiles that can destroy aerial targets at short-to-extremely long ranges.