Register
18:52 GMT +302 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    This photo taken on September 22, 2016 shows a British soldier walking by a Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jet at Royal Air Force's Akrotiri base in Cyprus, before taking off for a coalition mission over Iraq.

    Weather Weapons, Inside Jobs, Coverups: The Secret History of Britain's RAF

    © AFP 2018 / Petros Karadjias
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A study conducted by OnePoll of UK adults has found a mere quarter of Britons are aware the Royal Air Force (RAF) celebrates its centenary in 2018 - and over half are unfamiliar with its history. Such ignorance wasn’t restricted to adults - 40 percent of under-25s didn't know World War II’s famed Battle of Britain was won by the Air Force.

    Pro-military news site Forces Network has used the findings as a springboard for the launch of a DVD — 100 Years of the RAF - ostensibly intended to "help the British public learn more about the history of the Royal Air Force" — however, it's doubtful the film will contain any references whatsoever to the many controversial, shadowy and cataclysmic incidents that have frequently blighted the RAF over the course of its century-long existence.

    Foaming at the Wings

    In 2008, an inquest ruled 10 RAF servicemen ruled were unlawfully killed when their Hercules aircraft was shot down in Iraq in 2005, with investigators concluding "serious systemic failures" had deprived victims of the "opportunity for survival".

    The failure of both the Ministry of Defense (MoD) and RAF to fit Hercules planes with explosion-suppressant foam (ESF) constituted a "serious failure" — and the lives of the men aboard 47 Squadron Special Forces flight XV179 could have been saved had their aircraft been equipped with the safety provision — coroner David Masters ruled.

    This file photo taken on August 19, 2001 shows officials (C-in green flight uniforms) questioning a refugee as other refugees (R), mostly believed to be from Iraq, wait in the shade before boarding an Australian Air Force Hercules aircraft on the Australian island territory of Christmas Island in the Indian Ocean.
    © AFP 2018 / PHIL OAKLEY
    This file photo taken on August 19, 2001 shows officials (C-in green flight uniforms) questioning a refugee as other refugees (R), mostly believed to be from Iraq, wait in the shade before boarding an Australian Air Force Hercules aircraft on the Australian island territory of Christmas Island in the Indian Ocean.
    Despite American Hercules aircraft having been fitted with ESF since the 1960s, and oft-spoken fears among British military commanders about the risk posed by British failure to follow suit, the RAF continually ignored pleas to retro-fit British Hercules planes accordingly.

    The inquest was stonewalled by both MoD and US military officials, with Masters stating the investigation had been "plagued by an inability to retrieve documents" relating to key RAF decisions prior to the tragedy — he also said the US' refusal to cooperate with the inquest was "difficult to comprehend", given US servicemen were the only Allied witnesses to the crash. US officials refused to authorise interviews with the officers, and they were not permitted to attend the inquest.

    Despite this, available documents revealed a 2002 military research document strongly advised Hercules planes be fitted with ESF, a recommendation reiterated in a 2003 Tactical Analysis Team report. Moreover, it was clear Hercules crews weren't apprised of the danger they were in, information that might have motivated them to alter their flying tactics.

    Weather Weapons

    Declassified records show from 1949 to 1955, under the auspices of ‘Operation Cumulus', the RAF released various substances — including dry ice, silver iodide and salt — into the UK's atmosphere at high altitudes in order to induce rain. Using chemicals supplied by Imperial Chemical Industries, scientists from around the world were involved in the experiments, including specialists from the RAF's meteorological research base at Farnborough.

    Part of the Royal Air Force flypast, containing three Spitfires and two Hurricanes, to mark the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Britain, passes over Buckingham Palace in London Friday July 10, 2015.
    © AP Photo / Stefan Rousseau
    Part of the Royal Air Force flypast, containing three Spitfires and two Hurricanes, to mark the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Britain, passes over Buckingham Palace in London Friday July 10, 2015.

    Minutes from a November 3 1953 air ministry meeting show why UK government were interested in increasing rain and snow by artificial means in order to "[bog] down enemy movement", "increment the water flow in rivers and streams to hinder or stop enemy crossings", and clear fog from airfields. The documents also suggest rainmaking had the potential to "explode an atomic weapon in a seeded storm system or cloud," producing "a far wider area of radioactive contamination than in a normal atomic explosion".

    These secret weather weaponization experiments persisted three years after they produced the worst recorded flood in British history — the Lynmouth disaster of 1952, in Devon, south-west England. In all, 35 were killed when a torrent of 90 million tons of water and thousands of tons of rock poured off saturated Exmoor and into the village below, destroying homes, bridges, shops and hotels.

    Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, fourth left, and from left, Sophie Countess of Wessex, Prince Edward, Prince William, her husband Prince Philip, and Prince Andrew watch a Royal Air Force flypast to mark the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Britain from a balcony at Buckingham Palace, in London, Friday, July 10, 2015.
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, fourth left, and from left, Sophie Countess of Wessex, Prince Edward, Prince William, her husband Prince Philip, and Prince Andrew watch a Royal Air Force flypast to mark the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Britain from a balcony at Buckingham Palace, in London, Friday, July 10, 2015.

    One of the Operation's many navigators, Group Captain John Hart, told the BBC many years later about how the experiments would run.

    "We flew straight through the top of the cloud, poured dry ice down. We flew down to see if any rain came out of the cloud — it did about 30 minutes later, and we all cheered," he said.

    Similar elation was evident among experiment participants after the Lynmouth operation — but when the BBC reported the scale of the damage their clandestine activities had inflicted on the town and its inhabitants, glee turned to panic — it was uncertain which government department would be charged with rebuilding the area, and compensating inhabitants. Eventually, it was decided to simply deny any external role in precipitating the incident, and indeed any British government interest in weather control.

    In 2001, the British Geological Survey examined soil sediments in and around Lynmouth to see if any silver or iodide residues remained — silver residue was discovered in the catchment waters of the river Lyn, representing a potentially significant health hazard.

    Inside Job?

    On June 2 1994, the RAF suffered its worst peacetime disaster when one of the Force's Chinook helicopter crashed on the Mull of Kintyre, Scotland — all on board, including 25 passengers and four crew, were killed. Among the former contingent were almost all the UK's senior Northern Ireland intelligence experts — 10 senior Royal Ulster Constabulary intelligence officers, nine army intelligence officers, and six MI5 officers.

    A U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter carries a cargo in Afghanistan (File)
    © AP Photo / Mikhail Metzel
    A U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter carries a cargo in Afghanistan (File)
    The next year, an RAF board of inquiry ruled it was impossible to establish the exact cause of the accident — a conclusion later overturned by two senior reviewing officers, who stated the pilots were guilty of gross negligence for flying too fast and too low in thick fog. This finding in turn proved to be controversial, and a 2001 parliamentary inquiry found accusations of gross negligence on the part of the crew to be 'unjustified'. In 2011, an independent review of the crash finally cleared the crew of any wrongdoing — but as of June 2018, ultimate responsibility for the crash is yet to be attributed to anything or anyone.

    It is perhaps this lack of official clarity that has caused many alternative theories to abound in the years since. For example, British aviation expert Walter Kennedy, who independently investigated the crash over the course of 17 years, suggests the crash may have been an ‘inside job'.

    "All official inquiries have totally misrepresented what happened. There've been so many lies, misrepresentations and obfuscations. Anyone with an avionics background who looks into this will see that the official account is seriously flawed. Do I think the Chinook was sabotaged? Absolutely," he said in 2011.

    Kennedy's investigation into the Chinook crash was based on flight data disclosed but not investigated  by official inquiries, close inspection of the crash site, interviews with locals, and sensitive information handed over by various insider sources. He concluded the Chinook was not downed by bad weather, but by "avoiding hitting a fixed, fuzzy obstacle they needed or wanted to get close to for whatever reason."

    A young girl member of the Irish Republican Army (IRA) carries a flag during the movement’s parade to the Milltown Cemetery, where the IRA buries its dead, in Belfast, Northern Ireland on April 2, 1972.
    © AP Photo /
    A young girl member of the Irish Republican Army (IRA) carries a flag during the movement’s parade to the Milltown Cemetery, where the IRA buries its dead, in Belfast, Northern Ireland on April 2, 1972.

    The wider political milieu of the time adds further fuel to conspiratorial speculation. In the summer of 1994, the UK government was conducting — both overtly and covertly — negotiations with Irish republican groups in an attempt to facilitate a ‘peace process', and a political settlement to the conflict in Northern Ireland that had raged for almost three decades.

    However, convincing the militant elements of the republican movement to put down arms was difficult — two prior ceasefires brokered in the 1970s had been abused by the British government, with military and intelligence operatives instead using the opportunity to battle the IRA via covert methods. Many key figures suspected another ceasefire would be similarly violated, and there was indeed strong resistance to London's proposals among top British military and intelligence officials — some of whom were on the doomed helicopter.

    The diaries of an RUC officer killed in the crash, Ian Phoenix, were published in 1996 — they made clear he believed the IRA could be militarily defeated if Whitehall let he and his colleagues "do their job". Several of the individuals on board were also involved in highly controversial, bloody episodes during the ‘Troubles', including ‘Shoot to Kill' operations in the early 80s.

    An Irish Republic Army (IRA) mural on a wall in west Belfast, Northern Ireland, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2006.
    © AP Photo / Peter Morrison
    An Irish Republic Army (IRA) mural on a wall in west Belfast, Northern Ireland, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2006.
    Whether intentional or not, academic Sydney Elliott has concluded the deaths of the intelligence officials on the Chinook did indeed play a pivotal role in facilitating the desired peace process.

    "The loss of such senior intelligence personalities probably ensured the political case for a peace process to go ahead despite recent successes against the Provisional IRA and loyalist paramilitaries," he said in 2000.

    Nearly three months after the crash, on August 31 1994, the IRA announced the ceasefire, calling for a "complete cessation of armed struggle" in Northern Ireland. The move would eventually pave the way for the 1998 Good Friday Agreement.

     

     

    Related:

    Royal Air Force aircraft crashes in central England
    UK Royal Air Force Bombs Diverted to Saudis for Yemen, Syria Strikes
    'Dark Time': Female RAF Recruit Subjected to Sexualized Abuse at UK Base
    UK Seeks Asia Clout? RAF Fighters May Be Deployed to Japan
    Tags:
    weather weapons, coverup, militarism, conspiracy, Ministry of Defense (MoD), British Royal Air Force, United Kingdom, Scotland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Seeing Russia Through the Lenses of Foreign Photographers
    Seeing Russia Through the Lenses of Foreign Photographers
    Thoughts, Prayers and Finger Pointing
    Thoughts, Prayers and Finger Pointing
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse