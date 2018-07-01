US Intelligence Believes DPRK Going to Conceal Part of Nuclear Arsenal – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The US intelligence believes that North Korea is not going to fully destroy its nuclear arsenal and looking for the ways to conceal some of its weapons, US media reported.

According to The Washington Post newspaper citing evidence collected after the summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Pyongyang is not going to implement full denuclearization.

The US Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) reportedly believes that North Korea is looking for the ways to conceal a number of nuclear warheads, missiles and facilities.

Earlier this week, the NBC News broadcaster reported that North Korea continued work in secret nuclear facilities, for example on production of fuel for nuclear missiles.

On June 12, Trump and Kim held a historic summit in Singapore and committed the United States and North Korea to establishing new bilateral relations and building a lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula. Trump also agreed to halt US-South Korea military exercises near the Korean peninsula and to provide security guarantees to Pyongyang, while Kim reiterated his country’s commitment to denuclearization.