07:00 GMT +301 July 2018
    Military parade in North Korea

    US Intelligence Believes DPRK Going to Conceal Part of Nuclear Arsenal – Reports

    © Sputnik / Iliya Pitalev
    Military & Intelligence
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The US intelligence believes that North Korea is not going to fully destroy its nuclear arsenal and looking for the ways to conceal some of its weapons, US media reported.

    According to The Washington Post newspaper citing evidence collected after the summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Pyongyang is not going to implement full denuclearization.

    North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during a military parade marking the 105th birthday of Kim Il-Sung, the founder of North Korea, in Pyongyang
    © Sputnik / Iliya Pitalev
    'Can’t Be True': Dem Senator Mocks Trump Over Report on DPRK Boosting Nukes
    The US Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) reportedly believes that North Korea is looking for the ways to conceal a number of nuclear warheads, missiles and facilities.

    Earlier this week, the NBC News broadcaster reported that North Korea continued work in secret nuclear facilities, for example on production of fuel for nuclear missiles.

    READ MORE: CIA Claims North Korea Boosted Nuclear Production at Secret Sites – Reports

    On June 12, Trump and Kim held a historic summit in Singapore and committed the United States and North Korea to establishing new bilateral relations and building a lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula. Trump also agreed to halt US-South Korea military exercises near the Korean peninsula and to provide security guarantees to Pyongyang, while Kim reiterated his country’s commitment to denuclearization.

    Tags:
    nuclear weapons, Donald Trump, Kim Jong-un, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), United States
