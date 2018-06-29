Register
12:17 GMT +329 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A detainee from Afghanistan is led by military police with his hands chained at Camp X-Ray at the U.S. Naval Base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, in this Feb. 2, 2002, file photo

    UK Intel Aware of US Torturing Prisoners After 9/11 - Report

    © AP Photo / Lynne Sladky, File
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    In the years following the 9/11 attacks, the US tortured hundreds of terrorist suspects at Guantanamo and at a number of secret prisons set up abroad, including in Europe.

    UK intelligence officers watched prisoners being tortured and were actively involved in the rendition of terrorist suspects in  wake of the 9/11 attacks, according to a damning report by the parliamentary intelligence and security committee (ISC).

    Even though there is no evidence of British officers physically mistreating detainees, the reports says that the overseas agency MI6 and the domestic service MI5 were involved in numerous torture cases and scores of incidents when terrorist suspects were handed over to the secret police of brutal regimes knowing full well that they faced inhumane treatment, The Independent wrote.

    In this photo, reviewed by the US Military, a guard leans on a fencepost as a Guantanamo detainee, left, jogs inside the exercise yard at Camp 5 detention center, the U.S. Naval Base, in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, January 21, 2009
    © AFP 2018 / POOL//Brennan Linsley
    Black Site: Did the US Government Destroy a ‘Torture Chamber’ That Held Alleged 9/11 Plotters?
    According to the “Detainee Mistreatment and Rendition” report, British authorities had ignored routine mistreatment by US authorities although they were fully aware of such cases.

    The ISC noted that Tony Blair’s government, in power during the period of the investigation, could have done more to influence Washington’s handling of detainees.

    The committee found that British intelligence officers witnessed detainees being mistreated at least 13 times, were told by prisoners on 25 other occasions that they were being mistreated, and were told of mistreatment by foreign agencies on 128 other occasions.

    But despite knowledge of the abuse, the UK agencies continued to supply questions for interrogations, the committee noted.

    After the report’s publication, Jack Straw, the then-foreign secretary, said although he was in charge of MI6 and GCHQ, he was unaware of some of the US-British collusion in the torture and rendition of prisoners.

    The ISC said that because it had been prevented by the government from talking to several key witnesses, intelligence and security services were the only ones being held accountable by the document while politicians had escaped relatively unscathed.

    “It is difficult to comprehend how those at the top of the office did not recognize the pattern of mistreatment by the US. That the US, and others were mistreating detainees is beyond doubt, as is the fact that the agencies and defense intelligence were aware of this at an early point,” the report concluded.

    In the wake of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York and Washington, Britain played an important, though secondary, role in the US' global system of detaining and jailing  terrorist suspects that involved the setting up of "black sites" on the territory of countries around the world.

    Since these "black sites" operated outside of US borders and outside of US jurisdiction, evidence has shown that "rendered" prisoners were thrust into a legal black hole and subjected to brutal torture and other human rights abuses.

    READ MORE: US Senate Overlooks Torture, Confirms ‘Bloody Gina' Haspel as CIA Director

    According to Reprieve US, a non-profit organization of lawyers and investigators assisting those facing detention without trial, execution and extra-judicial killing, CIA prison facilities have been uncovered in Afghanistan, Diego Garcia (British Indian Ocean Territory), Djibouti, Egypt and Syria, among others.

    In 2005, it emerged that the CIA was detaining prisoners in Europe, transporting them covertly through European airspace and airports.

    President Donald Trump’s pick for CIA director, Gina Haspel, has been criticized for her alleged involvement in the activities of one such facility in Thailand.

    Related:

    CIA Must Release Records on Haspel Involvement in Torture Program - US Senators
    'I Still Cannot Wash Calmly': Ex-Abu Ghraib Detainees Recall Torture at US Hands
    Tags:
    report, renditions, torture, detainees, UK officers, CIA, Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC), Donald Trump, Gina Haspel, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Thrill of Victory and Agony of Defeat: Fans Get Emotional During World Cup
    Thrill of Victory and Agony of Defeat: Fans Get Emotional During World Cup
    Check Your Freedoms With Your Baggage
    Check Your Freedoms With Your Baggage
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse