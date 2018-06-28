Cayenne Carbine: US Develops Non-Lethal Hot Pepper-Based Weapon

The US Army has forked over a whopping $650,000 to get its hands on a new non-lethal weapon to help soldiers stationed in Afghanistan deter enemies with pepper-filled balls.

The non-lethal weapon, created by PepperBall Technologies, is known as the Variable Kinetic System (VKS). the VKS delivers its hot pepper solution in the same fashion as a paintball gun, the Army Times reported.

​Fitted with a dual feed system, soldiers will able to switch between the 180-round "hopper mode" and the 10-15-round "magazine mode."

"We are truly honored the US Army has selected PepperBall's VKS to use as it's non-lethal protection in its mission to defending the United States," Ron Johnson, CEO of United Tactical Systems, said in a statement. "Our VKS platform was the only non-lethal source that was capable of complying to the US Army's standards."

PepperBall Technologies is a registered trademark of the United Tactical Systems.

The weapon has a range of 50 yards and leaves a "debilitating cloud" that impacts the eyes, nose and respiratory system, the Army Times reported.

As the VKS has the same controls and build of the military's M4/M16 weapons system, US soldiers shouldn't have a tough transition to the non-lethal launcher. A total of 267 units have been purchased and are currently being used in training.