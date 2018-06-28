Register
09:58 GMT +328 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Danish soldiers secure the area around a bridge in Basra, Iraq (File)

    Denmark Ready to Send More Troops to Iraq, Baltics at NATO's Request

    © AP Photo / Nabil al-Jurani
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 06

    While presenting this step ahead of the upcoming NATO summit, Danish Foreign Minister Anders Samuelsen described the move as "fighting terrorism in the South" and containing "Russian aggression" in the East.

    The Danish government has voiced its readiness to increase, if required, its military contributions to Iraq and the Baltic States as part of Denmark's international engagement in the coming years, TV2 channel reported.

    Denmark, if asked, may increase its personnel stationed in Iraq to train Iraqi troops with 15 men, Foreign Minister Anders Samuelsen of the Liberal Alliance and Defense Minister Claus Hjort Frederiksen of the Liberal Party stated during a meeting with the parliamentary foreign policy committee.

    "The government intends to contribute more in the South and in the East. That is, in terms of combating terrorism in the South and in relation to Russian aggression in the East," Anders Samuelsen said, adding that the Danish effort was a token of solidarity.

    READ MORE: Denmark Defies Court Order to Compensate Iraqi Torture Victims

    Samuelsen also mentioned sending extra troops to the Baltics as an option. The exact size of the reinforcement was not mentioned, however.

    The committee has given the government the green light to move forward with the plans, which will be presented in more concrete form prior to the upcoming NATO summit, in which both ministers will participate. The summit will be held in Brussels on July 11-12 with cyberattacks, terrorism and hybrid threats expected to dominate the agenda.

    "We have said it before that we would like to continue with this force we have in Estonia. And we have committed to continuing our participation in Iraq and Afghanistan with training missions," Claus Hjort Frederiksen said.

    In May 2018, Denmark announced a decision to pull around 60 special forces from Iraq, as most areas once controlled by Daesh* have been liberated. While the gradual pullout is expected to be completed in late autumn, Denmark still retains around 180 military personnel stationed at al-Asad air base and contributes to radar surveillance and training Iraqi security forces as part of the international effort Operation Inherent Resolve.

    READ MORE: 200 Danish Soldiers to Hold Back Russia's 'Invasion' of Estonia

    Another 200 Danish soldiers are stationed at the Tapa base in Estonia as part of NATO's 4,000-strong Enhanced Forward Presence group tasked with lending extra protection to the Baltic States. Not only does Denmark's contribution to Estonia exceed that to the Middle East, but the Danish soldiers have also been warned to beware of Russian "honey traps" that is seductive female intelligence agents looking for sensitive information.

    Recently, Denmark has come under pressure from NATO and the US to deliver more to the alliance. Denmark's military spending currently hovers at about 1.1 percent of its GDP, which is well below NATO's joint commitment of 2 percent and US President Donald Trump's desired spending level of 4 percent.

    Claus Hjort Frederiksen pointed out that if rated by defense expenditure per capita, Denmark ranked at a respectable fifth place in NATO behind the US and Norway.

    READ MORE: Trump Says Norway Lacks 'Credible Plan,' Jogs Oslo to Boost Defense Spending

    * Daesh (ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organization banned in Russia

    Related:

    Danish Soldiers in Estonia Urged to Beware Russian 'Honey Traps'
    200 Danish Soldiers to Hold Back Russia's 'Invasion' of Estonia
    Trump Says Norway Lacks 'Credible Plan,' Jogs Oslo to Boost Defense Spending
    Denmark Defies Court Order to Compensate Iraqi Torture Victims
    Tags:
    defense, Claus Hjort Frederiksen, Anders Samuelsen, Scandinavia, Iraq, Russia, Denmark, Estonia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Football Beauties From Across the Globe Enjoying World Cup Matches
    Football Beauties From Across the Globe Enjoying World Cup Matches
    Check Your Freedoms With Your Baggage
    Check Your Freedoms With Your Baggage
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse