US Army Wants to Ditch 'Army Strong' For Better Recruitment Slogan

The US Army revealed on Monday that it's looking to part ways with its slogan of 12 years, "Army Strong," in order to come up with a more attention-grabbing catchphrase to increase recruitment numbers.

Sergeant Major of the Army Daniel Dailey told reporters that officials are hoping to put together a slogan that can be as popular as "Be All You Can Be" was from 1980 to 2001, Military.com reported.

"'Be All You Can Be' was a national identity to the Army… it is still today," Dailey said.

"I would love to do some throwback on that right now," he added.

​"I think we have to change our marketing strategy as an Army and we are looking at that right now," Dailey said. "One of the major responses we get when we survey folks who don't have experience with military service is strength, so we know the 'Army Strong' resonates… but I don't think it tells the story, the full story of being a soldier."

"'Army Strong' is a good, I think, bumper sticker ad campaign, but it doesn't tell the story, so I think that we've got to do a better job telling the story of being a soldier," he added.

The "Army Strong" slogan has been active since 2006 after "An Army of One" landed on the cutting room floor for not capturing the essence of teamwork in the US military.

​"I think we have tried things in the past and we were criticized for some of them. You know ‘An Army of One' didn't go off very well," Dailey recalled.

According to the Army Times, recruiting commercials stopped using the "Army Strong" slogan in 2015 after research showed that it failed to connect with target audiences.

The problem, Dailey told reporters, is that the military has to come up with a phrase that will not only grab the attention of those aged 18 to 24, but also their families, as children of veterans tend to enlist at a higher rate.

"I think we've just got to arm the influencers in America with the right information about what it is to serve in the Army, and I don't think we've been doing that," the official said.

Dailey did not specify a timeline on when a new slogan might be churned out by the military.