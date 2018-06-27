Register
13:28 GMT +327 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Norway's Air Force F-35

    Norway Building Maintenance Center for F-35s 'From All Over Europe'

    CC BY 2.0 / Forsvarsdepartementet / Testflyging av første norske F-35
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    201

    The maintenance center, currently under construction at Rygge Air Base, is planned to serve US-made fighter jets from across Europe.

    Following the arrival of the first F-35s, Norway, which is slated to become one of the foremost users of the costly fighter jets, has initiated the construction of an international aircraft motor maintenance center, national broadcaster NRK reported.

    The construction works are run by the state-owned company AIM, which previously bought a plot of land from the Norwegian Armed Forces. The first shovel of dirt was symbolically turned by AIM Director Ove Haukåssveen.

    "This will be a motor maintenance center for F-35 aircraft from all over Europe and probably from countries outside of Europe as well. The engines will be dismantled at their respective home bases and the faulty parts that need service will be shipped to us," Haukåssveen said.

    The final price tag is not known, but AIM Director Ove Haukåssveen said the company intends to spend hundreds of millions of dollars on the Rygge project.

    READ MORE: Norway Reportedly Letting F-35 Fighter Jets Rust for the Sake of Environment

    As of today, a similar maintenance center is under construction in the Netherlands.

    "There will be competition for the orders and we need to start early to get them to Norway. We are spending a lot of money buying these planes, and it is important to get something back on the industrial side," Haukåssveen explained.

    According to Haukåssveen, Rygge has a convenient runway suitable for larger aircraft. This, coupled with the old F-16 planes being gradually phased out and replaced by F-35s, may pave the way for AIM's expansion, with Rygge becoming the company's future main base.

    Rygge Mayor Inger-Lise Skartlien is pleased with the company's arrival.

    "Getting AIM to Rygge has taken a lot of time. It is not every day that we get a supply of many skilled jobs to Rygge and Østfold, and we are looking forward to it," Skartlien said.

    READ MORE: Oslo, We Have a Problem! Norway's Prized F-35 Aircraft Stored in Tents

    At the beginning, the F-35 workshop will employ up to 100 people. The staff, however, may increase significantly once AIM decides to relocate to Rygge.

    Norway plans to acquire up to 52 F-35 aircraft to the tune of NOK 81 billion (nearly $10 billion). Six of the planes have already arrived in Norway. Lifetime costs associated with the project have been estimated at NOK 270 billion ($35 billion). The list of other future operators of the F-35 includes Denmark, Italy, the Netherlands and the UK.

    AIM operates military aircraft maintenance and aircraft parts production, and is owned by the Norwegian Ministry of Defense. The company's headquarters is currently located at Kjeller in Akershus.

    READ MORE: Norwegian Party Leader Grills F-35 as Nation's 'Biggest Investment Blunder'

    Related:

    F-35 and More: Half of Norway's Defense Projects Late Due to 'Time Optimism'
    The F-35 Fiasco: Prized Fighter Jets Catch Norway Napping
    Norway Reportedly Letting F-35 Fighter Jets Rust for the Sake of Environment
    Norwegian Party Leader Grills F-35 as Nation's 'Biggest Investment Blunder'
    Oslo, We Have a Problem! Norway's Prized F-35 Aircraft Stored in Tents
    Tags:
    F-35 Lightning II, Scandinavia, Norway
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Bosch Moskau Klassik Vintage Car Rally
    Vintage Cars From All Over the World Drive Through Moscow
    Check Your Freedoms With Your Baggage
    Check Your Freedoms With Your Baggage
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse