WATCH Russian Military Helicopter Fire New 'Armor Piercer' Rockets

A short video featuring the test firing of a new air-to-ground weapon was uploaded on the YouTube account of the Russian Defense Ministry’s TV network Zvezda.
The video, filmed on a camera fixed right next to one of the hardpoints of an Mi-35M military transport helicopter, shows the helicopter firing S-80FP Broneboyshchik (Armor Piercer) unguided rockets during a test flight.
The S-80FP is an unguided air-to-ground rocket designed to be used by attack aircraft and helicopters.
