WATCH Russian Military Helicopter Fire New 'Armor Piercer' Rockets

Constantly striving to upgrade and expand their already vast and deadly arsenal, the Russian Armed Forces tested a new type of unguided air-to-ground rocket.

A short video featuring the test firing of a new air-to-ground weapon was uploaded on the YouTube account of the Russian Defense Ministry’s TV network Zvezda.

The video, filmed on a camera fixed right next to one of the hardpoints of an Mi-35M military transport helicopter, shows the helicopter firing S-80FP Broneboyshchik (Armor Piercer) unguided rockets during a test flight.

The S-80FP is an unguided air-to-ground rocket designed to be used by attack aircraft and helicopters.