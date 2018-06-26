Register
21:04 GMT +326 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A Marine Corp F-35B Joint Strike Fighter sits on a runway at Patuxent River Naval Air Station, Md

    Revealed: Marine Corps Loses First F-35B to Fire Caused by Technical Fault

    © AP Photo / Cliff Owen
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    110

    The Marines' F-35B STOVL fighter has finally been written off after the Corps calculated that the cost of repairing the $122.8 million plane wouldn't be worth the investment.

    The Marine Corps' F-35B was grounded at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort on October 27, 2016, after a midair fire caused by a faulty weapons bay bracket rendered it unsafe to operate.

    According to the Marine Corps Times, the lost F-35B is the first loss of the plane for the Corps, but has not been officially listed as such because it may still be used as a trainer, for maintenance or as a museum piece.

    "With the specific F-35 B involved in this discussion, the Marine Corps' cost-benefit analysis determined the repair costs would not yield a sufficient ROI [return on investment] to justify the expenses," Corps spokesman Capt. Christopher Harrison told the newspaper.

    A Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II fighter jet is seen in its hanger at Patuxent River Naval Air Station in Maryland, U.S., October 28, 2015
    © REUTERS / Gary Cameron/File Photo
    US Refusal to Supply F-35s to Turkey Will Do Ankara Great Favor – General
    An investigation into the 2016 incident determined that a faulty bracket grazed electrical wiring near the plane's hydraulic lines, with an electrical short igniting a small hydraulic leak and causing a mid-air blaze. The aircraft's pilot noticed the malfunction in time and was able to land safely.

    The full-scale production of the Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II fifth-generation stealth fighter is expected to start in 2019, with a final decision on the matter expected in October. The total lifetime cost of the program is expected to run a staggering $1.5 trillion, making it indisputably the single most expensive piece of military hardware every created. Furthermore, numerous technical faults with the aircraft and the expense of correcting them has made some US allies nervous about the investment. An estimated total of 300 planes have been built and delivered as of June 2018.

    Related:

    Israeli Air Force Adds 12th F-35 Fighter
    'Ill-Advised Policy': Turkish President Slams US Move to Block F-35 Sale
    US Fears Russia May Get Access to F-35 Tech Via Turkey - Reports
    Despite US Senate Vote, Turkey Expects F-35 Jets in 2020 – Foreign Minister
    Senate Ban on F-35 Sale to Turkey Blow to Most Expensive US Jet Program – Media
    F-35 Issue Plays 'Decisive Role' Amid Tensions in US-Turkey Relations - Analyst
    Tags:
    written off, write-off, loss, fire, F-35B, F-35, US Marine Corps, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Saudi woman prepares to use go-kart in Riyadh
    Women Can Now Drive Legally in Saudi Arabia
    Run Harley, Run
    Run, Harley, Run
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse