Register
15:56 GMT +326 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    British Prime Minister Theresa May, left, speaks to U.S. President Donald Trump during a working dinner meeting at the NATO headquarters during a NATO summit of heads of state and government in Brussels on Thursday, May 25, 2017.

    We Heard Trump's Unhappy: UK Sets Cost of Strong US, NATO Ties & It's 3% of GDP

    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    111

    "Diminished capacity reduces the UK’s usefulness to the US and our influence within NATO," a new UK government report suggests.

    Britain's Defense Committee has called for return to the mid-1990s level of spending on national defense and security. In its report Beyond 2 per cent: A preliminary report on the Modernizing Defense Program, the lawmakers indicated that anything less than 3 percent of the GDP allocated for military spending is not an option for Britain.

    "Defense spending is an area where a strong message needs to be sent to our allies and adversaries alike. The Government has consistently talked about increasing the UK's commitment to NATO after our departure from the European Union. An increased commitment, in the face of new and intensified threats, means that further investment is essential. Where percentage of GDP for Defense is concerned, our mantra must be: 'We need 3, to keep us free'. Anything less is simply rhetoric which endangers us and our allies," said Rt Hon Dr Julian Lewis, Defense Committee chairman.

    US soldiers are pictured prior the beginning of the official welcoming ceremony of NATO troops in Orzysz, Poland, on April 13, 2017.
    © AFP 2018 / Wojtek RADWANSKI
    US soldiers are pictured prior the beginning of the official welcoming ceremony of NATO troops in Orzysz, Poland, on April 13, 2017.

    British politicians looked at UK's impact on NATO and the UK-US military-to-military relationship. They concluded that in order for Britain to maintain its leadership position in NATO and uphold prolific defense relations with the US — more investment in Armed Forces is inevitable.

    The report also made a note of the criticism voiced by the US regarding NATO members' unwillingness to share the financial burden, imposed by the Alliance.

    Last year, the US President Donald Trump has condemned "chronic underpayments" by NATO members and said that "two percent of GDP is insufficient to close gaps in modernizing, readiness and the size of forces."

    Earlier this month, it was reported that Britain was under pressure from the officials in Washington to contribute more to NATO despite it already meeting the specified military spending target of two percent of GDP.

    READ MORE: Payback Time? Trump Reportedly Urging UK to Contribute More to NATO Budget

    NATO data estimated that in 2017, only the US allocated more than 3% of GDP on defense expenditure, followed by Greece (2.36), the UK (2.12) and Estonia (2.08). Other members are spending less than 2%, according to NATO figures.  

    In 2017, an IFOP poll for Sputnik showed that 53% of Italians, 47% of Germans, and 35% of French do not want the defense expenditures to grow.

    Opinions of Europeans split on boosting military sdending in accordance with NATO rules
    © Sputnik /
    Opinions of Europeans split on boosting military sdending in accordance with NATO rules

    Britain seeks to boost its defense spending in line with the position of the Defense Minister Gavin Williamson, who has hailed the importance of NATO for the country in the light of its exit from the European Union and the need to boost relations with North America partners. 

    The Defense Committee reports also comes ahead of the next NATO Summit held on 11-12 July in Brussels.

    Related:

    Payback Time? Trump Reportedly Urging UK to Contribute More to NATO Budget
    NATO 'Even More Important' for Britain Facing Brexit – UK Defense Minister
    NATO Members Contributing 2% of GDP ‘Insufficient’ for Proper Defense - Trump
    Tags:
    defence sector, spending, funding, military, defense, NATO, Donald Trump, United States, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Saudi woman prepares to use go-kart in Riyadh
    Women Can Now Drive Legally in Saudi Arabia
    Run Harley, Run
    Run, Harley, Run
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse