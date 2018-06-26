Register
10:48 GMT +326 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Danish Soldiers

    Denmark Signs Up for Two New Military Alliances in "Signal to Trump"

    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Allied Joint Force Command Brunssum / Danish Soldiers
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    105

    The Scandinavian nation is about to join both the French-led European Intervention Initiative (EI2) and the UK-led Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF), which the Danish foreign minister ventured was a signal of European unity to US President Donald Trump.

    Danish Defense Minister Claus Hjort Frederiksen has announced that Denmark is proud to become part of the French-led defense initiative EI2, an act that signals Europe's intention to become more self-reliant in military matters and allows fothe r rapid deployment of military forces in times of crisis, Danish Radio reported.

    "Europe needs to take even more responsibility for its own security. So I'm very pleased that Denmark has joined the initiative, because it strengthens our security policy profile and gives us access to a forum of like-minded countries that works to [promote] Danish interests and European security," Claus Hjort Frederiksen said. According to the defense minister, the world has become more unstable due to conflicts in the Middle East and Russia's behavior, which he called "increasingly self-assertive."

    The Danish Defense Minister emphasized that the alliance wouldn't change the fact NATO and the US would continue to be the cornerstones of the Danish defense and security policy, but rather become a supplement to increased co-operation between NATO and the EU.

    ​Later this week, Frederiksen will be traveling to London to mark the launch of yet another military cooperation, the UK-led Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF), which has been in the works since 2014. The JEF is established within NATO's 'framework nation concept' that permits the solving of tasks within and outside the boundaries of NATO co-operation.

    READ MORE: NATO Reportedly Invests in 'Key' Military Radar on Denmark's Easternmost Island

    Both initiatives have received broad support in the Danish parliament. For the Danish Social Liberal Party, it is an important signal to US President Donald Trump.

    "Trump questions our unity in terms of security policy. Therefore, it's good to signal to  the US that we're holding together in Europe," Danish Foreign Minister Martin Lidegaard of the Social Liberal Party said.

    Senior researcher Kristian Søby Kristensen of the Center for Military Studies ventured that it was "largely Trump" who got the European defense policy boiling.

    READ MORE: Worse Than Hitler? Danish Politician 'Sorry' for 'Unethical' Trump Comment

    The EI2, spearheaded by French President Emmanuel Macron, includes nine EU member states, including France, Germany, Belgium, Britain, Denmark, the Netherlands, Estonia, Spain and Portugal, which all signed a letter of intent in Luxembourg on Monday.

    Apart from the UK and Denmark, the JEF includes the Baltic states, the Netherlands, Norway as well as non-aligned Finland and Sweden, which have all agreed to deliver forces at short notice to be dispatched to all forms of conflict around the globe. The participation of individual states will be decided on a mission-by-mission basis.

    Related:

    Denmark Spends Big on 24/7 Digital Defense Amid 'Very Serious' Threats
    NATO Reportedly Invests in 'Key' Military Radar on Denmark's Easternmost Island
    Worse Than Hitler? Danish Politician 'Sorry' for 'Unethical' Trump Comment
    EU to Formally Move on Creation of European Intervention Force, UK Included
    Hello to Arms: 'Non-Aligned' Sweden to Join UK-Led, NATO-Affiliated Elite Force
    Tags:
    defense, European Intervention Initiative, EU, Joint Expeditionary Force, NATO, Claus Hjort Frederiksen, Emmanuel Macron, Scandinavia, Europe, Denmark
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Saudi woman prepares to use go-kart in Riyadh
    Women Can Now Drive Legally in Saudi Arabia
    Not Our Problem
    Not Our Problem
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse