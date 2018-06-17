WATCH Russian Military Launch Iskander Nuclear-Capable Ballistic Missile

Russian armed forces carried out a test launch of an Iskander ballistic missile during drills in the country’s eastern reaches.

The Russian Defense Ministry released a video featuring the launch of an Iskander short-range ballistic missile during drills held in Russia’s Eastern Military District.

The short video posted on the ministry’s official YouTube channel shows the missile launcher moving into position and launching its payload.

The Iskander-M is one of Russia's newest high-precision weapons, which was adopted by the country's armed forces in 2006.

Its supersonic, guided nuclear-capable missiles, capable of achieving a range of 415-500 km, can be independently launched in seconds and are fully controlled at every stage of their flight path.