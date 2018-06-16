Register
22:14 GMT +316 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz arrive at a news conference in the chancellery in Berlin

    Austria Outraged Over Allegations, Germany Spied on Int’l Missions, Ministries

    © REUTERS / Michele Tantussi
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    The Austrian government has insisted on explanations from Germany following an urgent meeting over allegations that the latter's intelligence services tapped thousands of telephone, fax and mobile lines in Austria for years. In the surveillance list, there are international diplomats, business people, along with Islamic leaders and terror suspects.

    Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen and Chancellor Sebastian Kurz have demanded explanations from the German authorities at the joint press conference, slamming the very idea of spying over the closest allies.

    "Spying on friendly states is not only uncommon and undesirable, but unacceptable," said Van der Bellen.

    Complaining about the considerable scale of the alleged surveillance program, Kurz stated that all the stored data, allegedly obtained by the Germans, should be deleted. He told the press that they had contacted the German authorities, but stressed that there is currently no evidence of the media’s revelation.

    The chancellor did not rule out that the prosecutor will start an investigation, pointing out that the Austrian authorities had already initiated investigations in 2014. Germany refused to cooperate then, but according to Kurz, since 2016, legal regulations in Germany have been tightened.

    Germany’s Federal Intelligence (BND) service has systematically spied on communications of the Austrian government, international organizations and companies based in Vienna, as a report published by the local magazines Profil and Der Standard has revealed.

    READ MORE: Germany Surveilled White House, US Defense Sector for Years

    Germany had allegedly monitored over 2,000 communication lines and e-mail addresses from 1999 to 2006, paying particular attention to Vienna-based international institutions, according to the German intelligence’s documents. The report says that the surveillance was imposed on 75 foreign missions, the headquarters of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, as well as the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO).

    French custom officers keep watch on cars in La Turbie, southeastern France, near the Franco-Italian border, in spite of the EU's passport-free zone Schengen, as security measures are taken ahead of the G20 Summit of Cannes, Monday, Oct.31, 2011.
    © AP Photo / Lionel Cironneau
    Kurz: German, Austrian, Italian Ministers Form 'Axis' Against Illegal Immigration
    A number of international companies with branches in Austria are also in the list. The media outlets also posed the question whether the German intelligence services were involved in economic espionage to give Germany a competitive advantage.

    Along with thousands of phone numbers belonging to terror and organized crime suspects, the Germans also allegedly spied on Austrian foreign and defense ministers, the chancellor’s office, Austrian Interpol, as well as the Islamic community in Austria and non-governmental organizations.

    The BND declined to comment on the revelations to the Sueddeutsche Zeitung, stating that it reports only to the federal government and the secretive committees of the German Parliament.

    Related:

    Macron Rejects Migration "Axis" With Italy, Germany, Austria at Talks With Conte
    Austria Contributes to Russia-West Dialogue - Vienna
    'NSA Dominates Surveillance, Sabotage' in Cyberspace - German Newspaper
    Germany Surveilled White House, US Defense Sector for Years
    German Parliament Passes Law to Increase Video Surveillance in Public Places
    German Mass Surveillance 'Carried Out Virtually Unchecked' - Report
    Tags:
    phone tapping, spying scandal, NSA spying, surveillance, United Nations, OPEC, IAEA, OSCE, Sebastian Kurz, Germany, Austria, Vienna
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A fan of the Russian national team before the World Cup group stage match between Russia and Saudi Arabia.
    Hot Support: Most Beautiful Female Fans at FIFA World Cup 2018
    Lock Me Up?
    Lock Me Up?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse