Register
17:20 GMT +314 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    F-35

    Rolls-Royce Engineer Arrested on Allegations of Passing F-35 Details to China

    CC0
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 10

    A former Rolls-Royce employee has been arrested in the UK under the Official Secrets Act for allegedly plotting to hand top-secret military information relating to the F-35B stealth fighter jet to China.

    The individual — named by The Sun newspaper as Ex-Chief Combustion Technologist Bryn Jones, 73 — was arrested after MI5 received intelligence indicating classified defense intelligence may have been passed to Beijing.

    He is accused of breaching Section One of the Official Secrets Act, relating to national security, which carries a maximum 14 year prison sentence.

    Jones, whose LinkedIn profile indicates he's a "visiting professor" in "gas turbine combustion" at the Aeronautical University of Xian, central China,  was released on bail mere hours after officers from Scotland Yard's SO15 counter-terrorism command raided his home June 12.

    High Roller

    Jones worked for Rolls-Royce's combustion engineering section from 1968 — 2003. In 1996 he became Chief of Combustion Technology Acquisition, where his role involved "assessing military and civil product needs" — in 2000, he landed the post of Chief Combustion Technologist, which he retained until he left the company.

    F-35
    CC BY 2.0 / Rennett Stowe / F-35
    F-35

    He subsequently formed independent combustion consultancy Kausis — but there are suggestions he maintained a relationship of some kind with his former employer. His positions would've potentially granted him extremely sensitive — and valuable — information on the company's work in the military sector.

    As a result, detectives are probing whether details of several Rolls-Royce defense contracts were put at risk — including systems which power the Royal Navy's Trafalgar and Vanguard submarine fleet.

    Of chief concern, however, is the potential for the F-35B to have been compromised. While Lockheed Martin designed and built the plane, Rolls-Royce was one of several companies contracted to produce parts of the jet — it was responsible for the ‘lift system' allowing the plane to hover and land vertically on aircraft carriers. 

    The F-35B has a top speed of 1.6 Mach (1,200 miles per hour), carries air-to-air missiles and lazer-guided bombs which can be deployed within a 1,300-mile range, and can deflect enemy radar to fly almost unnoticed.

    EAST CHINA SEA (March 5, 2018) An F-35B Lightning II with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121 touches down on the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) as a second F-35B makes its approach, marking the first time the aircraft has deployed aboard a U.S. Navy ship and with a Marine Expeditionary Unit in the Indo-Pacific region. VFMFA-121, assigned under the Okinawa-based 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, will remain embarked aboard Wasp for a regional patrol meant to strengthen regional alliances, provide rapid-response capability, and advance the Up-Gunned ESG concept.
    © U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Bernadette Wildes
    F-35Bs land on the USS Wasp
    F-35s landed at RAF Marham, Norfolk for the first time last week. Commenting, Air Chief Marshal Sir Stephen Hillier said the plane would be "the future of our air power for decades to come" — although the event was marred by the non-arrival of four F-35 Lightning II fifth-gen fighters due to "adverse weather conditions".

    Nonetheless, Whitehall is so keen on the craft it has committed to spend US$12.22 (£9.1billion) on 48 by 2025 — although any indication foreign powers are in possession of sensitive technical information may lead them to reconsider.

    Catch Up if You Can

    If the allegations are true, it will mark perhaps the first major instance of Chinese espionage on British soil. However, British intelligence services have long sought to gather sensitive information on the People's Republic, a secret policy that only occasionally surfaces into the public domain.

    For instance, in 2017 Chinese dissident and MI6 informant Wang Yam lost a long-running battle to overturn his conviction for murder after two trials during which his defense was heard in secret.

    A general view shows the MI6 building in London, Thursday, March 5, 2015.
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    A general view shows the MI6 building in London, Thursday, March 5, 2015.

    He was originally convicted at the Old Bailey in 2009 of the murder of author Allan Chappelow — Whitehall claimed it was necessary to hold his trial in secret to protect national security, the first murder trial in British history in which a secrecy order was imposed for such a reason. MI6 strongly argued throughout the case the evidence should never be disclosed.

    Chappelow, 86, was found dead in his Hampstead Heath home in June 2006, after police were alerted by his bank following suspicious account transactions.

    He'd been savagely battered and lain dead for some time — use of his stolen credit cards was traced to Yam, who lived nearby. Wang — grandson of Chairman Mao Zedong's third-in-command — was a research assistant in the Chinese nuclear weapons research institute, but fled the country via Hong Kong and was granted refugee status in Britain in 1992.

    At his initial 2008 trial, he was convicted of theft and fraud, but the jury could not reach a decision on the murder charge. At a second trial the following year, he was convicted of murder and jailed for a minimum of 20 years.

    MI6 building, London
    © Flickr / Steve Harris
    MI6 Spy Pullout Goes Unnoticed in China After Snowden Files 'Compromised'
    In advance of the first, Jacqui Smith, then-Labour home secretary, signed public interest immunity certificates prohibiting media reporting of the case — subsequently, then-foreign secretary William Hague claimed there would be "a real risk of serious harm to an important public interest" if Wang was allowed to disclose evidence heard in secret.

    After his appeal collapsed, Wang told mainstream media journalists he intended to reveal the "full story" of his relationship with MI6, and suggested his conviction was a "total cover-up for mistakes." He also pledged to pass on information about how he'd on behalf of the UK to the "Chinese president's desk".

    Related:

    African Union Head Dismisses China Spy Report as 'Lies'
    Spy Against Spy: US Claims CIA Agent Exposed Its Operations in China
    China Refutes Allegations of Using Social Networks to Spy on Germans
    China Claims to Have Arrested Japanese Spy
    Tags:
    private spies, sensitive information, spying, espionage, Lockheed Martin, Rolls-Royce, MI6, China, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Going Green: Nature Conquers Abandoned Houses on Chinese Island
    Going Green: Nature Conquers Abandoned Houses on Chinese Island
    Dude, See My Car
    Dude, See My Car
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse