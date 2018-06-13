Register
13 June 2018
    European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini, center, poses with EU foreign and defense ministers after signing the notification on Permanent Structure Cooperation (PESCO) on the margin of a foreign affairs council at the Europa building in Brussels

    EU Commission Offers to Boost Security Spending by Nearly 30% in 2021-2027

    © AP Photo / Emmanuel Dunand, Pool
    Military & Intelligence
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Commission has proposed to increase EU security spending by nearly 30 percent, from 3.5 billion euros ($4.1 billion) to 4.8 billion euros, for the 2021-2027 budget period to counter growing security threats, the Commission said in a press release on Wednesday.

    "For the next long-term EU budget for 2021-2027, the Commission is proposing to substantially increase the current security funding – from €3.5 billion to €4.8 billion," the press release said.

    READ MORE: Macron's Joint EU Defense Plan May Add Unnecessary Complications — Politician

    According to the press release, 2.5 billion euros of the funding could go toward reinforcing the EU Internal Security Fund (ISF), 1.2 billion euros toward ensuring a safer decommissioning of nuclear activities in some of the EU states, and the remaining 1.1 billion euros toward EU security agencies.

    Members of Eurocorps military contingent take part in a ceremony in honor of the families of the 150 soldiers who will go to Afghanistan on January 10 for a six-month-period joining Afghanistan International Security Assistance Force (FIAS), on January 4, 2012 at Eurocorps headquarters in Strasbourg, eastern France
    © AFP 2018 / FREDERICK FLORIN
    EU to Spend Some $287Mln on Defense Industrial Program in 2019
    European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker has proclaimed security as one of the priorities in his Political Guidelines for the next European Commission in 2014, when he assumed office. The current EU long-term budget period, which began in 2014, is set to end in 2020. In 2019, the European Union is expected to adopt its next long-term budget for the 2021-2027 period.

    Meanwhile, German Defense Minister Heiko Maas has expressed support for French President Emmanuel Macron's proposal for a European military intervention force.

    Greek Soldiers
    CC BY 2.0 / Erik Drost / Greek Soldiers
    Greek Foreign Minister Calls for Reforming EU, Creating Own Defense System
    Macron laid out his plan for EU reforms in September 2017, suggesting that the European Union should have a joint intervention force. However, the proposed force, known as the European Intervention Initiative, would stay separate from other EU defense cooperation programs such as PESCO.

    A joint EU program called Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) was adopted by the Council of the European Union in March. It foresees the possibility of a number of EU member states working more closely together in the area of security and defense in a binding and permanent framework. The program consists of 17 projects involving 25 countries.

