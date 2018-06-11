US Suspends F-15 Training Missions in Japan After Jet Crashes - Air Force

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States has halted F-15 training flights at Kadina Air Base in the Japanese province of Okinawa after a crash in which the pilot managed to eject, the US Air Force said in a press release on Monday.

"Kadina has temporarily paused F-15 local training operations while the 18th wing reviews operational, maintenance and safety procedures with unit personnel," the release said.

The pilot managed to eject before the plane crashed and was reportedly in serious condition at a US Naval hospital, the release added.

READ MORE: US F-15 Fighter Jet Crashes Into Sea Off Okinawa — Reports

The number of incidents involving US military personnel and equipment in Japan has recently increased, fueling the nation's opposition to the local US military bases. Particularly, in January, two US attack helicopters from Marine Corps Air Station Futenma made emergency landings in the Okinawa prefecture in two separate incidents, prompting public concerns.

Following the crash of the US F-15C Eagle jet, the Japanese Defense Ministry reportedly called for the improvement and safety of US military flights in the region.