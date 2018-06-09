'Issue With Ejection Seat Discovered': USAF Grounds All B-1B Bombers

"During the safety investigation process following an emergency landing of a B-1B in Midland, Texas, an issue with ejection seat components was discovered that necessitated the stand down," Russell said.
Report: USAF Grounds B-1B Lancer Bomber Fleet Following Texas In-Flight Emergency And Ejection Seat Issue: https://t.co/VO0rh5HOWW pic.twitter.com/Xx3AHb7CRn— The Aviationist (@TheAviationist) 8 июня 2018 г.
The spokesperson noted that the order to ground the B-1 fleet was issued on June 7 and will be effective until all problems are resolved.
The B-1B is a strategic bomber intended and capable of striking adversary’s targets including with conventional as well as nuclear weapons.
A @usairforce B-1B Lancer, deployed to Al Udeid Air Base from the @28thBombWing launches a strike as part of the multinational response to Syria's use of chemical weapons. #Airpower pic.twitter.com/V4K0AfjEp3— US AFCENT (@USAFCENT) 14 апреля 2018 г.
Earlier, Lockheed Martin said in a press release that B-1B bomber took part in a test firing of two long-range anti-ship missiles (LRASM) that eventually was declared successful.
Last year, Pentagon's contractor announced its plans to deploy LRASM on Air Force B1-B Bombers in 2018 and on Navy Aircraft in 2019.
The multi-role heavy bomber B-1B reportedly received "baptism of fire" in 1998. Later, this warplane was intensely used during the 2003 war in Iraq.
USAF B-1B Lancer Makes Emergency Landing in Midland, Texas https://t.co/HwgRIi6877 pic.twitter.com/37LRuKv9qZ— The Aviationist (@TheAviationist) 2 мая 2018 г.
