Stoltenberg: Cyber Ops Center Will Be Part of New NATO Command Structure

"We agreed that our new Joint Force Command for the Atlantic will be based at Norfolk, #US & a new Enabling Command at Ulm in #Germany — essential for #NATO reinforcements… #DefMin have just decided further steps to strengthen our shared security, adapting the #NATO Command Structure by adding more than 1,200 personnel," Stoltenberg said, as quoted by NATO spokeswoman Oana Lungescu on Twitter.
Stoltenberg also indicated that the alliance was currently focused on possible enhancing of its military presence on the eastern flank, if necessary.
In addition, NATO Secretary General reiterated the alliance’s commitment to the establishment of a Cyber Operations Centre as part of the new NATO command structure.
"We have also decided to set up a Cyber Operations Centre, as part of the new Command Structure. And having agreed the principles last year, we have now agreed a framework for the integration of sovereign cyber effects into Alliance operations and missions," Stoltenberg said after the NATO defense ministers meeting in the alliance's headquarters in Brussels, as quoted by the NATO press service.
The NATO chief explained that these initiatives were in line with the alliance's overall deterrence and defense policies since all contemporary crises had a cyber dimension.
NATO allies have been boosting their cooperation in the defense area for years. Particularly, since 2008, they have been holding the major Cyber Coalition cyberdefense exercise.
At the Warsaw summit, NATO allies also agreed to hold the assessment of the organization’s command structure to determine whether it was capable of responding to the changing environment.
In November, Stoltenberg announced that the NATO defense ministers had agreed on instituting a new adaptive command structure to improve the alliance’s ability to move troops across Europe. They also decided to set up a Cyber Operations Center to adapt to the changing security environment.
Last year, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu stated that over the past five years NATO increased the number of its servicemen on Russia's western borders by four times.
All comments
Show new comments (0)