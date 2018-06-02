Register
17:36 GMT +302 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A Kongsberg Naval Strike Missile (NSM) is launched from the U.S. Navy littoral combat ship USS Coronado (File)

    US Navy to Get Norwegian 'Ship Killer' Missiles for Costly Littoral Combat Ships

    CC0
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    101

    The 'Naval Strike Missile' (NSM) was submitted for consideration to the US Navy by Norwegian defense firm Kongsberg Defense Systems jointly with US defense contractor Raytheon, beating out offerings from Boeing and Lockheed Martin.

    The Navy has inked the initial contract for $14.86 million, with the figure expected to grow to $848 million over the life of the contract.

    The US Navy (USN) Arleigh Burke Class Guided Missile Destroyer USS CARNEY (DDG 64)
    CC0
    US Navy Accused of Stealing Software Licenses, Ship Plans From Vendors
    The NSM is a stealth missile specializing in attacking near-shore targets using inertial, GPS, terrain-reference navigation and infrared homing technology, and is currently operated by Norwegian and Polish naval units and coast guard detachments. The missile has an operation range of 185 km.

    The Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) program includes two classes of small multipurpose surface warships designed for near-shore operations, with Lockheed Martin producing the Freedom-class, and Austal USA building the smaller, lighter Independence-class. The Navy expects to receive between 55-60 of the ships to replace the existing Oliver Hazard Perry-class frigates, and the Osprey and Avenger-class minesweepers, which are entering the end of their lifespans.

    Naval Strike Missile (NSM)
    CC0
    Naval Strike Missile (NSM)

    USS Little Rock on March 31, 2018.
    Twitter/René Beauchamp
    US Combat Ship Departs Montreal After Mother Nature Freezes Progress for 3 Months (PHOTOS)
    The LCS program, which began in the early 2000s, has run into repeated cost overruns, reorganizations, and upgrades to ships already under construction, prompting Congress to issue cost cap contracts of $584 million for the construction of a single ship in 2017, aimed at bringing costs down from $1.8 billion for a single vessel in the early 2010s. In 2016, Senate Armed Forces Committee Chairman John McCain complained that up to $12.4 billion had been wasted on ships from the program which have no effective combat capability.

    According to DefenseNews.com, the Norwegian missile may be fielded aboard its next generation frigate as well, with proposals for that project due to be presented by next June.

    Related:

    Israel Funneling $2 Billion to New Longer Range Surface-to-Surface Missile Unit
    Maiden Test of India’s Next Gen SFDR Air to Air Missile Successful
    WATCH Russian SU-57 Reportedly Launch Cutting-Edge Cruise Missile During Tests
    Israeli Company Offers Insurance in Case of Missile Attack Amid Gaza Tensions
    Russian Strategic Missile Troops Gain New Capabilities for Nuclear Deterrence
    Tags:
    contract, littoral combat ships, Kongsberg, Raytheon, US Navy, United States, Norway
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beauty Contests Miss Russian Radio 2018
    Beauty Contest Miss Russian Radio 2018
    What Goes Around, Comes Around
    What Goes Around, Comes Around
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok