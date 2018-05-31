Indian PM Under Pressure to Act on Ukrainian Kickback Allegations

India’s main opposition Congress party has questioned Prime Minister Modi’s officials over allegations by the Ukrainian government regarding kickbacks to officials of the Ministry of Defense for the purchase of spare parts for AN-32 military transport aircraft.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Ukraine's anti-corruption bureau is investigating embezzlement charges involving around $2.6 million paid in the form of kickbacks to Indian officials for contracts concerning the sale of spare parts for the Indian Army's AN-32 transport aircraft.

The Ukrainian anti-corruption bureau suspects the involvement of Indian Defense Ministry officials. The contract happened in November 2014 under the incumbent Modi government.

Ukraine is investigating alleged kickbacks to the tune of $2.6 million (Rs 17.55 crore) in #India’s purchase of spares for military transport aircraft An-32 in which its Anti- Corruption Bureau suspects the involvement of.@DefenceMinIndia officials. #BJPDefenceScam #AN32 pic.twitter.com/cj47KFlevV — Parthiban Shanmugam (@hollywoodcurry) May 31, 2018

The president of the Congress Party, Rahul Gandhi, in a tweet, urged Prime Minister Modi to take immediate action against the Defense Ministry officials suspected of being involved in the scam.

Ministry Of Defence, India (MODI) officials, accused of making millions of $'s in kickbacks via Dubai by Ukrainian Govt. in AN32 deal.



Modi ji, as our self proclaimed chokidar, I urge you to take immediate action against your corrupt MODI officials.#BJPDefenceScam https://t.co/ZCKkgR8muc — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 31, 2018

According to media reports, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine had sent a request for international legal assistance to India's Ministry of Home Affairs through the Indian ambassador in Kiev on February, 13.

The Ukraine government sought to identify which Defense Ministry officials had participated in the negotiations, as well as the development, signing and implementation of the contract.

#BJPDefenceScam After Rafale Scam!



National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine investigating kickbacks worth $2.6 million (Rs 17.55 crore) to MoD Officials in the Modi Govt.



Letter which NAB, Ukraine wrote to Home Ministry, India demanding Investigation! Do READ pic.twitter.com/UNJ9lIrnbU — Rachit Seth (@rachitseth) May 31, 2018

Ukraine's state-run firm Spetstechnoexport signed the agreement with India's Defense Ministry in 2014 for the supply of spare parts for AN-32 transport aircraft.

Sputnik tried to contact the Ukrainian ambassador to India, but he was not available for comment.